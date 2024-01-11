Bojangles Game Preview: January 12 vs. Rochester

January 11, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Charlotte Checkers News Release







Before the Checkers take the ice this season, we're breaking down everything fans need to know with the Bojangles Game Preview!

THE MATCHUP

The Checkers are welcoming the Rochester Americans to town for the first and only time this season in what will be a unique and historic weekend series, as the second leg of the double-header will be the Queen City Outdoor Classic. The tilts represent four critical points for the Checkers in an increasingly tight Atlantic Division race, while the Amerks are looking to reverse their fortunes as of late and stay afloat in the North Division.

THE STORYLINES

The Great Outdoors

Saturday is the Queen City Outdoor Classic, which will be the first ever outdoor professional hockey game in Charlotte and the 12th outdoor game in AHL history. It also marks the first time that the Checkers have played in an outdoor game. Rochester has some experience from way back, as they hosted the Lake Erie Monsters in an outdoor game during the 2013-14 season.

Seven players currently on Charlotte's roster have played in an outdoor game before at various levels. At the NHL level Rasmus Asplund (with Buffalo in 2022) and Zac Dalpe (with Vancouver in 2014) have played in Heritage Classics, while Brendan Perlini played in the 2019 Winter Classic with Chicago and scored the game's opening goal. Cam Morrison (with Notre Dame in 2019) and Casey Fitzgerald (with Boston College in 2017) both played outdoors in college, while Mackie Samoskevich (University of Michigan) and Jake Wise (Ohio State) faced off against each other in an outdoor game last season.

Home Cooking

The Checkers return home this weekend for the first time since Christmas after going straight from the holiday break into an extended road trek. They enjoyed success in their last stretch of games at Bojangles Coliseum and have collected a point in each of their last four home contests.

For Rochester, the road has been welcoming this season. The Amerks hold a 6-6-2-0 record in Rochester but a 9-6-1-1 mark away from home. Heading into this weekend they have points in three straight road tilts.

Finding Offense

Offensive production has come and gone for the Checkers this season. They've dropped to the bottom half of the league's offensive rankings and are now one of 12 team averaging less than three goals per game, and they were held to two or fewer goals in three of the six games during their most recent road trip. On the flip side, the other three games during that trek saw the Checkers pot six, five and four goals, respectively.

They'll look to take advantage of an ample opportunity against a Rochester team that is surrendering the most goals in the AHL this season.

Chasing History

Zac Dalpe has been on a tear as of late - posting six goals in his last seven games - and that hot streak has him on the cusp of making history. The Checkers captain is tied with Zach Boychuk for the most goals in franchise history, so his next tally - number 124 - will give him sole possession of the honor.

THE ONES TO WATCH

Charlotte

Gerry Mayhew - 3 goals in last 2 games

Zac Dalpe - 7 points in last 5 games

Jake Wise - 4 points in last 4 games

Rochester

Lukas Rousek - 9 points in last 8 games

Tyson Jost - 5 points in last 4 games

Zach Metsa - 4 points in last 2 games

THE QUOTES

Head coach Geordie Kinnear earlier this week on the team's outlook after returning from the road

"Coming off Christmas we had a three-in-three right away - you look at a road trip, you want to have more points then games, that's a good road trip. We did that, we had seven points in six games. It's not a great road trip, but under the circumstances we're happy where we came off. Energy at the end obviously was an issue, so we got back to it a little bit today, day off tomorrow and then another practice on Thursday to get ready for two important games."

Kinnear on his team's focus

"I'm trying to keep the focus where it needs to be, which is the first game on Friday because our division is one of the elite divisions in the league and points are important."

Kinnear on Saturday's outdoor game

"To play under the lights, it brings back a lot of memories and I think that's what makes outdoor games great. You don't know what the elements are going to be, so it's a level playing field because both teams are going through it. Whether it's a little more snow at the end of a period and you have to push the puck a little harder or you have to shoot the puck more. That's just what makes outdoor hockey a lot of fun. You just have to battle the elements and push through. It's never going to be perfect, hockey's not perfect, but that's what makes outdoor hockey more special."

Kinnear on injuries

"True is week to week, he had a contusion on his leg. He's a guy who has looked after himself and we're excited to get him back at some point, but we're still weeks away. Guzda, I think he falls in that same category, week to week. He's looking forward to getting back, and he took a major step by being able to practice, but I still think he's week-to-week too. For Waeber, we gave up the two goals [in Sunday's overtime loss in Bridgeport, where Waeber was pulled after the first period] but that was strictly an injury. He was back out today which is a good sign. So we're excited to get him back and hopefully Guz comes back sometime in the near future and we have our full complement of goaltenders."

THE PROMOS

Friday, Jan. 12 at 7 p.m. - Checkers vs. Rochester

Buy TicketsGlass Seats

Queen City Indoor Classic presented by Bojangles

Rally Towel Giveaway presented by Bojangles

Glass Seat Offer - limited seating along the glass available while supplies last! Click here to purchase

Saturday, Jan. 13 at 7 p.m. - Checkers vs. Rochester

Buy Tickets

Queen City Outdoor Classic presented by Pepsi at Truist Field

Queen City Outdoor Classic post-game party sponsored by Freemore Tavern - stop by their location off W. Morehead St. after the game for drink specials and Checkers swag

THE INFO

Puck drops on Friday's game at 7 p.m., with doors opening one hour before that. If you can't make it to the Coliseum, you can listen to the game for free on the Checkers app or watch on AHLTV.

Info to know before you go to Saturday's Queen City Outdoor Classic can be found here. Fan Fest begins at 3, gates at Truist Field open at 5:30 and the puck drops at 7:04. You can listen to the game for free on the Checkers app or watch on AHLTV. Then join us for the official postgame party at FreeMore Tavern!

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from January 11, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.