Panthers Agree to Terms with Mikulas Hovorka

Published on July 22, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Charlotte Checkers News Release







The Florida Panthers announced today the team has agreed to terms with defenseman Mikulas Hovorka on a one-year, two-way contract.

Hovorka, 25, scored five goals and added 13 assists in 57 games with the Checkers this past year. The Prague, Czechia, native has completed two seasons in the Queen City, registering 28 points (eight goals, 20 assists) in 117 regular-season appearances. He's skated in 23 Calder Cup Playoff games, contributing five assists.

The right-handed blueliner made his NHL debut with the Panthers on February 5, 2026, against the Tampa Bay Lightning. Hovorka recorded his first NHL point with an assist on April 15, 2026, against the Detroit Red Wings.







American Hockey League Stories from July 22, 2026

Panthers Agree to Terms with Mikulas Hovorka - Charlotte Checkers

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