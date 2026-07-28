Checkers Sign Kasper Lundell
Published on July 28, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Charlotte Checkers News Release
The Charlotte Checkers announced today the team has signed forward Kasper Lundell to a one-year, two-way AHL contract.
Lundell, 22, is the younger brother of Florida Panthers forward Anton Lundell. The Espoo, Finland, native played last season for HIFK Helsinki of SM-liiga (the Finnish Elite League), scoring three goals and adding four assists in 38 games.
Over the last three seasons, the 6-foot, 181-pound forward has skated in 101 SM-liiga games, recording 26 points (16 goals, 10 assists).
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