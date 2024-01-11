Game Notes - ONT vs CGY

The Wranglers wrap up their lengthy homestand with back-to-back games against the Ontario Reign at the Scotiabank Saddledome, beginning on Thursday night.

Calgary currently leads the AHL Western Conference and the Pacific Division with 45 points and a 21-9-3-0 record, while Ontario is just three points back in the division (T-2nd) with 42 points and a 19-10-3-1 record.

Puck drop: 7pm MST.

WRANGLERS UPCOMING SCHEDULE:

DATE TIME (MST) OPPONENT VENUE

Jan. 12, 2024 7:00pm vs Ontario Scotiabank Saddledome

Jan. 19, 2024 8:00pm @ Coachella Valley Acrisure Arena

Head-2-Head:

The Wranglers and Reign have seen each other twice so far this season, splitting the two games in Ontario back in November, with a win apiece.

Rory Kerins had a goal and an assist, plus tallied the shootout winner against the Reign on Nov.17.

Ontario shutout the Wranglers in the next game 4-0 on Nov.18 to even the season series at 1-1.

WRANGLERS PLAYER TO WATCH: Cole Schwindt

Keep your eye on Cole Schwindt tonight.

Schwindt scored against the Reign on Nov.17 and has been heating up of late, scoring the shootout winning goal against the Henderson Silver Knights in his last game on Jan.6.

In 33 games this season, Schwindt has eight goals and 17 points.

"I like his energy, he's ready to go and I'm just excited to get a chance to play with him."

ONE TIMERS:

Oliver Kylington is slated to play his first game with the Wranglers on Thursday night. He has 91 points in 190 career AHL games.

Jakob Pelletier and Kevin Rooney joined the Wranglers for practice this week as they continue to work their way back from injury.

Dustin Wolf and Matt Coronato were recently named to the 2024 AHL All-Star Classic roster.

