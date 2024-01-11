Hogs Send Pair to Indy

January 11, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rockford IceHogs News Release







The Rockford IceHogs announced today that the team has loaned forward Kyle Maksimovich (right) and Josh Maniscalco (left) to the Indy Fuel of the ECHL.

Maksimovich, 25, made his IceHogs season debut on Jan. 5 against the Texas Stars. With Indy this season, the forward has 19 points (10G, 9A) in 25 games.

Maniscalco, 24, has four assists in 12 games with Rockford this season.

The IceHogs play next on Friday, Jan. 12 against the Grand Rapids Griffins at Van Andel Arena. Puck drop is at 6 p.m. CT.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from January 11, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.