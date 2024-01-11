Hogs Send Pair to Indy
January 11, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rockford IceHogs News Release
The Rockford IceHogs announced today that the team has loaned forward Kyle Maksimovich (right) and Josh Maniscalco (left) to the Indy Fuel of the ECHL.
Maksimovich, 25, made his IceHogs season debut on Jan. 5 against the Texas Stars. With Indy this season, the forward has 19 points (10G, 9A) in 25 games.
Maniscalco, 24, has four assists in 12 games with Rockford this season.
The IceHogs play next on Friday, Jan. 12 against the Grand Rapids Griffins at Van Andel Arena. Puck drop is at 6 p.m. CT.
