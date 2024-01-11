Tampa Bay Lightning Recall Forward Gage Goncalves from Syracuse Crunch

January 11, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Syracuse Crunch News Release







SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Tampa Bay Lightning have recalled forward Gage Goncalves from the Syracuse Crunch, vice president and general manager Julien BriseBois announced today.

Goncalves, 22, leads the Crunch in assists (23), power-play assists (10) and points (30) through 33 games played this season. The Mission, British Columbia native has skated in 176 career AHL games, all with the Crunch, recording 37 goals and 117 points. Goncalves has also appeared in 10 career Calder Cup Playoff games with Syracuse and tallied three goals and six points.

The six-foot, 181-pound center was selected by Tampa Bay, 62nd overall, in the second round of the 2020 NHL Draft. Goncalves is looking to make his NHL debut.

Single game tickets and ticket packages for the 2023-24 season are on sale now and can be purchased in person at the Crunch office located inside the Upstate Medical University Arena at Onondaga County War Memorial at 800 S. State St. in Syracuse, by calling the office at 315-473-4444 or online through Ticketmaster. For the latest Crunch news, visit www.syracusecrunch.com or follow the club on Facebook (www.facebook.com/syracusecrunch), Twitter (@SyracuseCrunch) and Instagram (@syracusecrunch).

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from January 11, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.