Reign Fall to Wranglers

The Ontario Reign (19-11-3-1) erased a first period two-goal deficit, but fell short to the Calgary Wranglers (22-9-3-0) by a score of 3-2 after surrendering a late strike to forward Mark Rassell in the third period.

Samuel Fagemo scored both of Ontario's tallies in the game on the power play and is now tied for the AHL's goal-scoring lead with 20 despite playing in only 23 of the Reign's 33 contests this season. He also moved into first in the league with nine man-advantage goals.

Date: January 11, 2024

Venue: Scotiabank Saddledome - Calgary, AB

1st 2nd 3rd Final ONT 1 1 0 2 CGY 2 0 1 3

Shots PP ONT 27 2/3 CGY 36 0/4

Three Stars -

1. Mark Rassell (CGY)

2. Lucas Ciona (CGY)

3. Samuel Fagemo (ONT)

W: Dustin Wolf

L: Erik Portillo

Next Game: Friday, January 12 at Calgary | 6:00 PM PST | Scotiabank Saddledome

