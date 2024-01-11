Forwards Foudy, Wagner Reassigned to Colorado Eagles

WINDSOR, CO. - The Colorado Eagles, proud AHL affiliate of the Colorado Avalanche, have announced that forwards Jean-Luc Foudy and Chris Wagner have been reassigned to the Eagles by the team's NHL affiliate.

Foudy finished second on the team with 25 assists during the 2022-23 season, while ending the year ranked fourth on the Eagles roster in points (36) and fifth in goals (11), all establishing new career highs. That performance also earned the third-round pick of Colorado in the 2020 NHL Draft a spot at the 2023 AHL All-Star Classic.

Now entering his fourth season of professional hockey, the 21-year-old also made his NHL debut last season, appearing in nine games with the Avalanche.

Wagner spent the majority of the 2022-23 season with the AHL's Providence Bruins, recording 31 points (19g/12a) in 62 games. He ranked third on the team in goals and tied for first in shorthanded tallies (1). The 6-foot, 192-pound right wing also skated in one game for Boston.

A fifth-round selection of the Anaheim Ducks in the 2010 NHL Draft, Wagner has recorded 63 points (37g/26a) in 360 career NHL games with Anaheim, Colorado, NY Islanders and Boston. He appeared in 26 games with the Avalanche during the 2015-16 season, tallying four points (4g). Wagner has produced eight points (7g/1a) in 59 career Stanley Cup Playoff games with Anaheim and Boston. He helped the Ducks reach the Western Conference Final in 2016-17 and was with Boston for the 2019 Stanley Cup Final vs. St. Louis but did not play in the series after suffering an injury in the Conference Final.

Wagner set NHL career highs in games played (76), goals (12) and points (19) during the 2018-19 season with the Bruins. The Walpole, Massachussets, native has also played in 363 career AHL contests with Norfolk, San Diego and Providence, totaling 164 points (89g/75a). He recorded 28 points (15g/13a) in 2014-15, earning a selection to play in the AHL All-Star Game.

