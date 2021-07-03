Worcester Holds off RailRiders

WORCESTER, Mass. - A late comeback attempt fell just short as the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders fell to the Worcester Red Sox 4-3 on Saturday at Polar Park.

The RailRiders had opportunities to score in the first three innings, but couldn't cash in against Red Sox pitcher Kyle Hart (4-4). Worcester took advantage with a four-run inning in the bottom of the third against Matt Krook (0-1).

SWB chipped away with a run in the top of the fifth, when Socrates Brito doubled and scored on a Kyle Holder double to cut the deficit to 4-1. In the top of the sixth Estevan Florial drilled a two-run home run off Kevin McCarthy to narrow the gap to 4-3.

Once again, the bullpen was stellar for the RailRiders, with Adam Warren (2.1 IP), Brody Koerner (2.0 IP) and Brian Keller (1.0 IP) combining for 5.1 scoreless innings to close out the game and keep the team within striking distance

In the top of the eighth, the RailRiders put runners on second and third with no outs, but couldn't push across a run against Phillips Valdez. Former RailRider Kaleb Ort set SWB down 1-2-3 in the ninth to end the game.

Trey Amburgey finished 0-4 with a walk, extending his RailRiders record on-base streak to 38 consecutive games. Hoy Park went 1-for-3 with a run and two walks to improve his on-base streak to 27 straight.

The RailRiders complete their series with the WooSox on Sunday night. First pitch at Polar Park is scheduled for 6:35 p.m., with pregame coverage beginning on the RailRiders Baseball Network at 6:15 p.m. RHP Asher Wojciechowski (0-0, 5.40) toes the rubber for SWB against RHP Tanner Houck (0-1, 4.61) for Worcester.

The RailRiders return home to PNC Field on Tuesday, July 6 to begin a series with the Syracuse Mets. For tickets and more information, call (570) 969-BALL or slide to www.swbrailriders.com/tickets.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders Record:

34-15

