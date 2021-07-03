Marlins' Devers to Begin Rehab Assignment with Jumbo Shrimp

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Miami Marlins infielder José Devers will begin an injury rehabilitation with the Jumbo Shrimp Saturday as they take on the Memphis Redbirds at AutoZone Park.

Devers is slashing .244/.304/.317 with five RBIs in 21 games with the Marlins this season, splitting time between second base and shortstop. Devers also played in nine games for Jacksonville from May 9-22, where he batted .250/.273/.344 with three RBIs. He has been sidelined since June 14 after suffering a right shoulder impingement the night before against the Atlanta Braves.

A native of Samaná, Dominican Republic, Devers was signed as an international free agent by the New York Yankees in 2016. He began his professional career the following season, splitting time between the Dominican Summer League and the Gulf Coast League Yankees. Devers was traded to the Miami Marlins along with Starlin Castro and Jorge Guzmán on December 11, 2017 in exchange for outfielder Giancarlo Stanton and cash considerations.

The 21-year-old played across three levels of the Marlins system in 2019, headlined by 33 games in High-A Jupiter where he hit .325/.384/.365. Devers was named a member of the Marlin's 60-man player pool in 2020, but remained at Miami's alternate training site throughout the campaign. Following the year, Devers was added to the 40-man roster.

Devers was called up to the major leagues on April 22, 2021, and made his MLB debut three days later, starting at second base against the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park. He picked up his first big league hit later in the road trip, singling off of Washington ace Max Scherzer on May 2.

Devers will be the 11th Marlin to rehab with the Jumbo Shrimp this season, joining infielder Jazz Chisholm, catcher Jorge Alfaro, outfielder Starling Marté, pitcher Elieser Hernández, outfielder Lewis Brinson, pitcher Jordan Holloway, infielder Miguel Rojas first baseman/outfielder Garrett Cooper, pitcher Nick Neidert, and pitcher Jorge Guzman.

