Pigs sweep doubleheader on Saturday

(Trenton, NJ) - The Lehigh Valley IronPigs (23-30) defeated the Buffalo Bisons (30-21) 5-4 in game one, which was Friday's suspended game and won 4-0 in game two. The IronPigs swept their first doubleheader of the season.

Game 1

After Friday night's suspension with Lehigh Valley trailing Buffalo 4-1, the IronPigs were able to tie the game at 4-4 in the top of the sixth inning. Mickey Moniak scored on an RBI groundout while Austin Listi and Nick Maton each scored with the bases loaded. The game then proceeded to enter a rain delay, one that took three hours and 43 minutes. The game resumed in the top of the seventh as Lehigh Valley would take a 5-4 lead behind Listi's RBI double against Dany Jimenez (0-3) that scored Ruben Tejada.

J.D. Hammer (2-0) earned the win by pitching two scoreless innings of relief. Mauricio Llovera earned his second save of the season by pitching a scoreless bottom of the seventh inning.

Game 2

The IronPigs got a strong start from Spencer Howard (1-0), who earned his first AAA win of the season. He pitched five shutout innings as he only gave up one hit while issuing two walks and striking out five batters. The Pigs scored all four of their runs in the top of the fourth inning against Jackson McClelland (1-1).

Ryan Cordell hit an RBI double that scored Nick Maton, which was followed by a two-run double hit by Mickey Moniak. Moniak stole third base then scored on a throwing error by Bisons catcher Alejandro Kirk.

Damon Jones earned his first save of the season by pitching 1 1/3 scoreless innings in relief. Mike Adams recorded two outs in the bottom of the sixth inning. The Bisons had only three hits in the game.

The IronPigs and Bisons wrap up their series on Sunday evening at Trenton Thunder Ballpark. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.

