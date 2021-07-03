WooSox Even Series with 4-3 Win over RailRiders

WORCESTER, M.A. - The Worcester Red Sox (31-21) scored all four of their runs in the third, then the bullpen held on in the late innings on the way to a 4-3 win over Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (34-15) on a rainy Saturday afternoon at Polar Park.

The WooSox began the third with a pair of walks against RailRiders' starter Matt Krook. A fielder's choice left runners on the corners, and then on ball four to Franchy Cordero a wild pitch brought home Jack Lopez with the games' first run. Two pitches later with runners on first and second, Yairo Muñoz singled up the middle to make it 2-0.

After a strikeout, Jeter Downs hit a ground ball that was knocked down by the shortstop, scoring one. The RBI single pushed Muñoz to third, and he scored by stealing home with a headfirst slide to put Worcester up 4-0.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre scored the next three runs starting in the fifth. Socrates Brito doubled then scored on a Kyle Holder two-bagger, the lone run allowed by WooSox starter Kyle Hart (4-4). The left-hander went five innings, walked five and struck out four to earn his fourth win.

Two more came home in the sixth against Kevin McCarthy, when Estevan Florial blasted a two-run homer over the Worcester Wall. The ball travelled 417 feet and cut the SWB deficit to one.

But out of the pen, Phillips Valdez and Kaleb Ort combined for two innings of scoreless relief to seal the victory. Valdez escaped a runners on second and third with no outs jam in the eighth by recording a pop up and two big strikeouts. The win evens the series at 2-2, giving Worcester a chance to hand the RailRiders their first series loss of the season tomorrow.

The WooSox conclude the six-game series Sunday at Polar Park versus the Scranton/Wilkes Barre RailRiders at 6:35 p.m. Television coverage is on NESN+, while radio coverage starts live at 6:15 p.m. on 100 FM The Pike and the WooSox Radio Network. Worcester's Tanner Houck (0-1, 4.61) faces former Oriole Asher Wojciechowski (0-0, 5.40).

