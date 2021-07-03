Game Information: Indianapolis Indians (27-24) vs. Iowa Cubs (19-30)

July 3, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Indianapolis Indians News Release







LOCATION: Victory Field

FIRST PITCH: 7:05 PM ET

GAME #52 / Home #23: Indianapolis Indians (27-24) vs. Iowa Cubs (19-30)

PROBABLES: RHP Max Kranick (1-2, 4.66) vs. RHP Matt Swarmer (0-4, 12.12)

RADIO: FoxSportsIndy.com / Fox Sports 1260 / iHeart app

TV: MiLB TV/ MyINDYTV 23

LAST NIGHT: After back-to-back come from behind wins by the Indians, Iowa returned the favor and came back from a 1-0 deficit en route to a 5-2 win last night. Indianapolis scored one run in the second when T.J. Rivera doubled home Christian Bethancourt after an error by MLB rehabber Nico Hoerner extended the inning. It came off Indians 2016 MVP Trevor Williams, who tossed five two-hit innings in a rehab start. The I-Cubs took the lead in the top of the third inning with a two-run double off the bat of Nick Martini. Trent Giambrone then gave Iowa the lead it needed for the win with a single to drive in Martini. Bethancourt extended his RBI streak to three games when he singled in Will Craig in the sixth inning, but two Iowa home runs tacked on insurance runs in the seventh.

THAT'S A LOT OF PITCHES: Steven Wright threw 119 pitches in his five-inning outing last night in the loss against Iowa. He gave up three runs on seven hits and five walks to take his fourth loss of the season with a pitch count that tied for the second highest in his career. His highest pitch count came on May 30, 2016 when he tossed a complete game at Baltimore and earned the win in 122 pitches. For the Indians, his count was the highest by a starting pitcher since the 2015 campaign when Chris Volstad tossed 123 pitches on Sept. 2 vs. Columbus. Volstad took the loss in that outing when he surrendered 11 hits in 7.2 innings.

NO VACATION ON THE RIVERA: After snapping his eight-game hitting streak on June 30 vs. Iowa, T.J. Rivera has picked up right where he left off with hits in the past two games. Rivera doubled home Christian Bethancourt for the first Indians run last night, his third double and fifth extra-base hit dating back to June 15. He has hit safely in 10 of 11 games with an official at-bat in that time span, good for a .350 batting average (14-for-40).

NO JOKE, JACQUES IS GOOD: With a scoreless inning tossed yesterday vs. Iowa, southpaw Joe Jacques has extended his scoreless streak to six games (7.0ip) dating back to June 15 vs. Memphis. Since surrendering a season-high three runs on four hits at St. Paul on May 21, the left-hander has allowed just one run in 15.1 innings, amounting to a 0.59 ERA dating back to May 27. He has 24 punchouts in that span and a 4.8 strikeout-to-walk ratio. On the season, Jacques is 2-0 with a 2.11 ERA (5er/21.1ip), with four of his earned runs and only three strikeouts coming in his first four games with Indy.

PLAYER OF THE MONTH: Yesterday, the Indians announced Anthony Alford as their Player of the Month after a stellar 18-game on-base streak in June. He reached base in each game played in the month, leading to a .563 on-base percentage and 1.280 OPS. He hit safely in 15 of those 18 games, which included a team-high nine-game hitting streak from June 10-22. A minor injury suffered during a collision on June 24 at Louisville kept him off the league leaderboard, but his OBP, OPS and .415 average (22-for-53) would have led the Triple-A East had he qualified with 10 more plate appearances.

TONIGHT: The Indians will look to regain the series lead tonight after Iowa tied up the six-game set last night, 2-2. For the I-Cubs, RHP Matt Swarmer will look to bounce back from his last start of nine runs allowed (eight earned) in five innings on June 23 at Omaha. Swarmer is 0-4 in four starts for Iowa this season with a 12.12 ERA (22er/16.1ip). He has allowed six-or-more runs and multiple homers in three of those starts. RHP Max Kranick will make his fifth Triple-A start for the Indians after making a historic MLB debut last weekend for Pittsburgh (more on that below).

PERFECTION: Max Kranick returns to the Indians starting rotation after making his major league debut last week. On June 27 at St. Louis, he became the first starting pitcher since 1893 to throw at least five perfect innings in a major league debut, and the only in history to have his day end without allowing a baserunner. After being named the Pirates starter on Saturday and being officially recalled from Indianapolis on Sunday morning, Kranick took the mound and faced the minimum with three strikeouts on 50 pitches. The game entered a 1:04 rain delay in the top of the sixth inning, and the 23-year-old's line officially closed without a blemish. Kranick, who was promoted to Indianapolis on May 31, has made four starts with the Indians this season and is 1-2 with a 4.66 ERA (10er/19.1ip) and 20 strikeouts. He was optioned back to Indianapolis from Double-A Altoona on Monday to make room for Cody Ponce, who is starting today for Pittsburgh, on the big-league roster.

RED, WHITE VS. BLUE: Indianapolis and Iowa played each other as members of the American Association from 1969-97 and faced off on the Fourth of July four times during that era. Iowa has won the last two holiday meetings, 10-6 (1988) and 7-1 ('74), both in Des Moines. The first time the two faced off on America's birthday was in 1969, the first year of their rivalry, with the Indians beating the then-Oaks, 3-2. Their lone meeting on the Fourth of July in the Circle City was with a doubleheader in 1974, when Patrick Zachry and Lorin Grow tossed back-to-back one-hit shutouts for the Indians sweep of two 1-0 games.

