Bisons Swept by Lehigh Valley in Doubleheader on Saturday

The Buffalo Bisons were swept in a doubleheader by the Lehigh Valley IronPigs on Saturday night. The opening game of the twin bill was the completion of a suspended contest from Friday night, while the nightcap was also a seven-inning affair between the Northeast Division foes. Lehigh Valley won the first game 5-4, while shutting out the Bisons 4-0 in game two.

After being rained out on Friday night during game two of the doubleheader, the Bisons and IronPigs resumed play Saturday evening, but were quickly delayed once again.

Holding a 4-1 lead to resume the top of the 5th, the Bisons put Kirby Snead on the mound in hopes that the reliever could maintain the lead. Snead did just that in the 5th, getting the final out of the inning via strikeout and stranding a runner on second base for Lehigh Valley.

The Herd were blanked in the bottom of 5th, with the IronPigs getting three consecutive outs in the inning. Lehigh built off of their defensive momentum, bringing it to the plate to score three runs in the top of the 6th. With rain pouring down on the field and the bases loaded, Snead walked in two runs to tie the game at four, with just two at-bats left for the Herd.

With the rain continuing to pour down on the field, the Bisons got the winning run on base with a Tyler White one-out single in the bottom of the 6th. Buffalo wasn't able to capitalize on the opportunity, and the game entered yet another rain delay after the conclusion of the 6th.

After a three-hour rain delay, Danny Jimenez took the mound for the Herd in the top of the 7th. The IronPigs took advantage of the delay, scoring one run across Jimenez and the Buffalo defense. Ruben Tejada walked with one out to give Lehigh Valley a base runner and later moved to second base on a groundout. Austin Listi then doubled to score Tejada and the IronPigs took a one-run lead with just one at-bat left for the Bisons.

Mauricio Llovera then came on to close out the game for Lehigh, and the hard-throwing right-hander did just that, earning his second save of the season. Llovera did not earn the save without trouble though. With two outs, Juan Graterol singled to right field, giving the Herd life with the tying run on first base. Kevin Smith then kept the club alive, hustling out a hard-hit infield hit. With runners on first and second, and two outs, Rowdy Tellez came to the plate looking for the game-changing hit. Behind in the count early, Tellez battled back to put pressure on Llovera, but ultimately popped out to end the game.

The Bisons and IronPigs didn't have much time before they retook the field to start the second game of the night, and the sixth game of the series. Just 45 minutes later, Tommy Milone took the mound for the Herd, continuing his rehab assignment with the club.

Behind Milone, the Bisons' defense held Lehigh scoreless for the first three innings of the game. The left-hander allowed just one hit through his three innings on the mound but did his best work by getting the opposing batters to put the ball in play. Milone had just one strikeout, getting four batters to groundout and three batters to flyout. The southpaw retired nine straight batters to end his night.

The Bisons' offense was just as slow out of the gates, getting just one hit throughout the first three innings of the game.

The IronPigs broke the scoreless tie in the top of 4th, scoring four runs against Jackson McClelland and the Buffalo defense. Nick Maton led the inning off with a walk for the IronPigs and Matt Vierling soon joined him on base after being hit by a pitch. Back to back doubles from Ryan Cordell and Mickey Moniak knocked in three of Lehigh's runs.

Casey Lawrence then came into the game, with Moniak still on second base and no outs. Moniak then attempted to steal third base and after a throwing error by Alejandro Kirk, Moniak was also able to take home to score for the IronPigs, expanding the rival's lead to four runs.

Buffalo was held to just three hits in the second game of the night. Logan Warmoth was able to connect on a single off of IronPigs' starter Spencer Howard in the third inning. The Lehigh Valley starter also allowed two walks while striking out five over five innings to secure his second Triple-A victory.

