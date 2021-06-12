WooSox Dominate Mets Again for Fifth Straight Victory

SYRACUSE, N.Y. - Three big swings led the Worcester Red Sox (21-13) to their fifth straight win at NBT Bank Stadium against the Syracuse Mets (11-23), an 11-1 victory on Saturday night.

The WooSox took the early lead for the fourth time in five games, and on Saturday, a 0-0 score lasted just three pitches. Jarren Duran took a 2-1 pitch over the right field wall for his second homer in three games, a solo shot against Syracuse starter Jerad Eickhoff.

Two innings later, Worcester extended its lead on Michael Chavis' third homer of the series. The three-run job made it a 4-0 lead and marked the team's 51st homer of the season, the fourth-most in Triple-A East. Chavis has now gone deep on back-to-back nights and in three of his last four games.

In the fourth, Jonathan Arauz walked and Chris Herrmann doubled to put two in scoring position. Jack Lopez blooped a single to center to score Arauz, and after a pair of strikeouts, Herrmann scampered home on a wild pitch. Through four, the WooSox led 6-0 on six hits, three of which were for extra bases.

Two more came home for Worcester in the sixth, an inning that began with a Chris Herrmann single and a throwing error to put two in scoring position. Marcus Wilson grounded a ball to the left side that brought home Herrmann, and after a walk, Chavis delivered his fourth RBI of the day on a sac-fly to extend the lead to 8-0.

The WooSox offense continued to roll along in the eighth, extending the lead to 9-1 on a run-scoring groundout by Wilson. Franchy Cordero, batting next, obliterated a ball over the right field wall-a two-run job for runs 10 and 11.

On the mound, John Schreiber tossed a scoreless first as an opener for Worcester. Kyle Hart entered in the second and put up seven innings of two-run ball with four strikeouts. Syracuse's two runs against Hart came on a double play that scored Drew Jackson in the sixth and a Khalil Lee solo shot in the eighth. Phillips Valdez, making his Worcester debut, did not allow a run in the ninth to close the game.

The WooSox conclude the six-game road series Sunday against the Syracuse Mets at 1:05 p.m. Radio coverage starts live at 12:45 p.m. on 100 FM The Pike and the WooSox Radio Network. Worcester's Ryan Weber (2-2, 4.63) looks to give the team its first series sweep against Jesús Reyes (0-4, 5.49).

