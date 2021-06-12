Game Information: Indianapolis Indians (16-17) at Nashville Sounds (24-9)

June 12, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Indianapolis Indians News Release







LOCATION: First Horizon Park

FIRST PITCH: 8:05 PM ET

GAME #34 / Road #22: Indianapolis Indians (16-17) at Nashville Sounds (24-9)

PROBABLES: RHP Max Kranick (0-1, 4.82) vs. RHP Alec Bettinger (1-1, 2.16)

RADIO: FoxSportsIndy.com / Fox Sports 1260 / iHeart app

TV: MiLB TV

LAST NIGHT: The Sounds scored five runs in the third inning, four runs in the sixth and another five in the eighth en route to a 14-1 win over Indianapolis last night to take a 3-1 series lead. Two walks, two wild pitches and four consecutive two-out singles by Nashville in the third knocked out Indians starter Cody Ponce through 2.2 innings. With two outs in the sixth inning, Jamie Westbrook homered on a line drive to left field to extend the lead to 9-0. The Indians scored one run in the top of the eighth with a sacrifice fly off the bat of Chris Sharpe after Troy Stokes Jr. doubled Hunter Owen to third base. Nashville then scored its final five runs on four walks, two singles and a ground out.

ALFORD ON A ROLL: Anthony Alford went 1-for-3 with a double last night at Nashville. In seven games in the month of June, he is hitting .435 (10-for-23) with two doubles, two home runs, seven RBI and three multi-hit performances. Since recording his first hit with Indianapolis on May 13, Alford is hitting .308 (20-for-65) with three doubles, four home runs, 17 RBI and 10 runs scored. He began the season 0-for-12 through the first six games before recording back-to-back multi-hit games on May 13-14 vs. Toledo.

SHARPE ON THE LEADERBOARD: Chris Sharpe drove in the lone Indianapolis run last night on a sacrifice fly to drive in Hunter Owen in the eighth inning. After entering as a pinch hitter in the top of the fifth inning on Wednesday night, Chris Sharpe walked twice and scored two runs to tie for the ninth most runs scored in the Triple-A East this season (20). Sharpe's highest league ranking comes in the doubles category, where he is tied for the lead with 10.

TONIGHT: Indianapolis will look to break a three-game losing skid vs. the Sounds tonight in an 8:05 PM start at First Horizon Park. RHP Max Kranick is set to take the mound for the Indians facing RHP Alex Bettinger. Bettinger has split the season between Nashville and Milwaukee and has made four total starts in six appearances. With Nashville, he is 1-1 with a 2.16 ERA (2er/8.1ip) and 12 strikeouts.

MAX IN THE MUSIC CITY: Max Kranick will make his third Triple-A start tonight vs. Nashville. Pittsburgh's preseason No. 30 prospect (Baseball America) is 0-1 with a 4.82 ERA (5er/9.1ip) so far with Indianapolis this season and is coming off his first loss on June 6 vs. Columbus. He surrendered four earned runs in 4.1 innings in his second outing vs. Columbus this season after leading the Indians to a win over the Clippers in his first start.

OLIVA IN THE OUTFIELD: Outfielder and the "Best Defensive Outfielder" in Pittsburgh's farm system (Baseball America), Jared Oliva, was reinstated from the 7-day injured list today after being sidelined with an oblique injury to begin the season. Oliva made his major league debut with Pittsburgh in 2020 after hitting .177 (124-for-447) in 123 games with Double-A Altoona in 2019.

MARGINS AGAINST NASHVILLE: Last night's 13-run defeat vs. Nashville marked the highest Indians margin of defeat against the Sounds in the 14-year history between the two teams. On Aug. 29, 1995, the Sounds beat the Indians at Bush Stadium in Indianapolis, 12-2, to set the previous high that lasted until yesterday. Nashville's 14 runs last night tied a high scored against Indianapolis, the first coming on July 3, 1996 in a 14-8 win.

CIRCLE CITY VS. MUSIC CITY: Indianapolis and Nashville played each other as members of the American Association from 1985, when the Sounds entered their first season as a Triple-A affiliate, until 1997. Indianapolis holds the all-time record between the two teams, 149-142, with Nashville holding the advantage in the Music City, 79-70. In 1997, Nashville jumped out to an early 7-0 lead in the season series before Indy took 13 of the next 17 matchups to win the series, 13-11.

1994 AMERICAN ASSOCIATION CHAMPS: The Indians were crowned the 1994 American Association champions after besting Nashville, three games to one, in the championship series from Sept. 11-14. Willie Greene gave Indy the series-opening win on the road with a two-homer performance in a 5-3 victory. The Sounds tied the series, but back in the Circle City the Indians notched back-to-back wins for the championship. Greene had two doubles in Game 3 and the Indians fought off a late comeback effort by the Sounds in Game 4, 7-5.

INDIANAPOLIS IN THE EAST: Nashville is the first opponent outside the Triple-A East Midwest Division that the Indians have faced so far this season. Following this six-game series, the Memphis Redbirds will visit Victory Field for the first time in history and another inter-division series, Indy's final of the season. After five series within the Triple-A East Midwest Division, the Sounds are just the second team Indy has faced this season with a winning record. Against teams at or above .500, the Indians are 3-10 after being swept by Omaha and splitting games with Iowa, who toed the .500 line during the first series of the season.

• Discuss this story on the Triple-A East League message board...





Triple-A East League Stories from June 12, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.