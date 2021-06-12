Marrero's Walk Off-Single Clinches Extra-Inning Win for Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp trailed the Norfolk Tides 6-4 Saturday with one out in the ninth inning when Santiago Chavez belted a game-tying home run off the video board in left field, sending a season-best crowd of 7,570 at 121 Financial Ballpark into a frenzy, and paving the way for an 8-7 victory in 10 innings thanks to a two-run walk-off single from Deven Marrero.

The walk-off win was the first for the Jumbo Shrimp (21-14) this season, and in doing so, they were able to overcome four Norfolk (13-20) home runs in the victory.

Trailing by two, and down to their final three outs, Corey Bird lined a single to center to lead off the ninth for the Jumbo Shrimp. Two batters later, Chavez launched his second homer of the season, and seventh combined home run of the contest, tying the game at six.

In the top of the 10th inning, Sean Guenther (win, 1-0) retired the first two batters before allowing an RBI single to Chance Sisco, which put the Tides in front, 7-6. On the play, however, Jesús Sánchez threw out Sisco at second base for his MiLB-leading seventh outfield assist of the season.

In the bottom of the 10th inning, Bryson Brigman started the frame as the runner on second base, and Lewis Brinson walked to put two aboard. Sánchez then reached on an infield single to load the bases with nobody out. Marrero then chopped a ball over the drawn-in infield and into left to score two, winning the ballgame for Jacksonville.

Josh A. Smith started the ballgame for Jacksonville, but exited with an injury just two batters in. Alexander Guillen took over in relief and worked three scoreless innings, allowing just two baserunners and striking out one.

The Jumbo Shrimp gave him run support early when Brigman led off the first inning with a solo homer to right field, his second of the season, to make it 1-0.

Jacksonville added a run in the fourth. Sánchez doubled down the left field line to lead off the inning, and after moving to third on a sacrifice bunt, came into score on a Chad Wallach RBI single to right.

In the fifth inning however, the Tides home run barrage began. Zach Jarrett hit a solo shot in the fifth inning, and Jahmai Jones and Tyler Nevin each went yard in the sixth. Then in the seventh, Ramon Urias clubbed a two-run homer to give Norfolk their first lead of the contest. Later in the frame, Jones lined an RBI single to right to plate another run and put Jacksonville behind 6-4.

Mixed into the cluster of Tides home runs was the longest shot of the night, a 508-foot moonshot from Sánchez, the longest home run of the season, to put the Jumbo Shrimp ahead 4-1 in the fifth inning. For reference, the longest home run at the major league level since Statcast debuted in 2015 was 505 feet, hit by Rangers' outfielder Nomar Mazara on June 21, 2019 against the White Sox.

Jacksonville will go for the series split on Sunday at 6:35 p.m. when they send left-hander Shawn Morimando (0-2, 6.75) to the mound to face off with Tides' righty Mickey Jannis (0-1, 2.75) in the set finale.

