Memphis Redbirds Game Notes: June 12, 2021

June 12, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Memphis Redbirds News Release







Saturday, June 12th 6:35 p.m CT Memphis Redbirds (13-21) vs Gwinnett Stripers (18-16) Game 5 of 6

AutoZone Park / Memphis, TN Game #35 of 120 / Home Game #23 of 60

LHP Matthew Liberatore (0-3, 5.48 ERA) vs. RHP Jasseel De La Cruz (0-1, 4.15 ERA)

MiLB.tv & First Pitch App: Evan Stockton & Justin Gallanty

Last Time Out: The Redbirds earned a comeback win over the Gwinnett Stripers on Friday night. In a game that was delayed one hour and 15 minutes and lasted three hours and 48 minutes, the 'Birds overcame a late 3-1 deficit to earn the win. Memphis scored the first run of the game in the second inning on an RBI single from John Nogowski. Gwinnett tallied twice in the third and once in the fourth to take a 3-1 lead that lasted until the seventh inning. In that frame, Juan Yepez came up big with a pinch-hit, two-out, two-run double to tie the game. Conner Capel hit a solo home run in the eighth inning, which turned out to be the game-winner.

Memphis Starter: Matthew Liberatore returns to the mound for the Redbirds today for the first time since May 23. Liberatore had been away from the team for a few weeks pitching for Team USA at Olympic Trials in Florida, where he started twice. He started game one of the tournament against Nicaragua and won, allowing just one run in five innings. The 21-year-old got the ball again in the championship game against Venezuela and helped Team USA win by tossing 4.2 innings of one-run ball. Liberatore's last start with Memphis came against Louisville when he allowed four runs in four innings. Liberatore is in his second year in the St. Louis organization after being acquired in a trade with the Tampa Bay Rays in January of 2020. The left-hander is ranked as the top overall prospect in the Cardinals' system and no. 30 prospect in baseball by MLB pipeline.

Gwinnett Starter: Jasseel De La Cruz will make the start for Gwinnett this evening, his eighth appearance and sixth start of the season. De La Cruz pitched twice in the series last week against Jacksonville, first allowing one run in five innings before yielding four runs in 4.1 innings in the series finale. The 23-year-old struck out six batters in both starts. De La Cruz started against Memphis on May 26 and was tagged for four runs in 3.2 innings of work. The native of the Dominican Republic is slotted as the eighth-best prospect in the Atlanta organization by MLB pipeline.

Rally Birds: Friday night marked another comeback win for the Memphis Redbirds. 10 of the 'Birds 13 wins this season have occurred in come-from-behind fashion. Memphis also has six walk-off wins and nine one-run wins.

Free Bases: The Redbirds offense drew 10 walks in the win against Gwinnett on Friday night. Memphis batters were also hit by three pitches. The 13 free passes were a season-high and the 10 walks tied a season-high, marking the third time the 'Birds have walked 10 times in a game this year.

Lockdown Bullpen: The Memphis bullpen did an outstanding job in the win over the Stripers last night. Roel Ramírez, Brandon Waddell, Evan Kruczynski and Connor Jones combined to throw 5.1 innings of scoreless relief, allowing just three hits and striking out six.

Turning Three: In game one of Wednesday night's doubleheader, the Redbirds turned a triple play. With runners on first and second and no outs in the top of the sixth inning, Roel Ramírez induced a ground ball to third base. Rayder Ascanio fielded the ball, stepped on third, threw to Irving Lopez at second and Lopez completed the triple play with a strong relay throw to first. It was the first triple play for the Redbirds since 2007 and 14th triple play in Memphis professional baseball history.

Hey, It's Me Again: The Redbirds and Gwinnett Stripers are becoming quite used to seeing one another. The Triple-A affiliates of the Cardinals and Braves are scheduled to play 24 total games against one another this season, tied for the most common opponent that Memphis will have. Memphis just visited Gwinnett for a six-game series from May 25-30.

• Discuss this story on the Triple-A East League message board...





Triple-A East League Stories from June 12, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.