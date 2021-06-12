Knights Drop Saturday's Contest to Bulls 11-0

(DURHAM, NC) - The Charlotte Knights dropped game five of the six-game series against the Durham Bulls by a score of 11-0 on Saturday from Durham Bulls Athletic Park.

The Bulls jumped out to a quick lead in the first inning and never looked back. Charlotte RHP Jonathan Stiever (2-2, 5.19) started and allowed five runs on five hits over five innings. He struck-out seven batters and was charged with the game five loss.

Durham scored their first five runs over the first five innings against Stiever and later added five more runs in the seventh inning against Charlotte reliever Connor Sadzeck. Durham left fielder Nathan Lukes went 4-for-4 with two home runs and three RBIs to lead the Bulls.

Offensively, the Knights managed just three hits on the night. Shortstop Matt Reynolds had one of the three hits to extend his hit streak to seven consecutive games. Center fielder Mikie Mahtook and right fielder Blake Rutherford had one hit each.

RHP Luis Patiño (1-1, 4.35) allowed just one hit over five shutout innings to earn the win for the Bulls. Three relievers held the Knights scoreless over the final four innings.

Before the game, the Knights activated catcher Seby Zavala from the injured list. Zavala was Charlotte's designated hitter in Saturday's game. He reached base once on a walk in the ninth inning.

The two teams will conclude the six-game series from Durham Bulls Athletic Park on Sunday at 5:05 p.m. The "Voice of the Charlotte Knights" Matt Swierad will have the call on 730 The Game ESPN Charlotte and www.CharlotteKnights.com.

