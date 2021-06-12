Chasers Streak Snapped by Saints

ST. PAUL, MINN - The Omaha Storm Chasers could not overcome a five-run deficit on Saturday at CHS Field, falling, 9-5, to the St. Paul Saints. The loss caps the Omaha (24-10) winning streak at three games.

St. Paul (17-18) jumped out to an early lead against Chasers right-hander Jakob Junis (Loss, 0-1) with two runs in the first on a two-run double by shortstop J.T. Riddle. After Junis struck out the side in order in the second, he was charged with a run in the third when outfielder Brent Rooker doubled against left-hander Jake Kalish to drive in second baseman Luis Arraez.

Junis, making his first start for Omaha since Aug. 1, 2017, allowed three runs (one earned) on three hits in 2.1 innings, collecting four strikeouts while not issuing a walk on 47 pitches.

The Chasers cracked the scoreboard in the fourth, when third baseman Emmanuel Rivera smacked a solo home run to right field against left-hander Andrew Albers (Win, 2-2).

The Saints extended their lead in the fifth on a two-run homer by catcher Tomas Telís to make it a 5-1 game.

Omaha made it a one-run game by scoring three runs in the top of the sixth. Following back-to-back singles from outfielder Edward Olivares and shortstop Alcides Escobar to start the inning, Rivera punched a single up the middle to bring in Olivares. Two batters later, and after a pitching change, designated hitter Ryan McBroom singled to center to plate Escobar. Rivera later scored on a sacrifice fly by outfielder Bubba Starling.

St. Paul broke the game open in the sixth with four runs on three hits and a wild pitch. Kalish issued a wild pitch with the bases loaded to allow outfielder Jimmy Kerrigan to score before yielding another run on a fielder's choice groundout. Outfielder Byron Buxton, making a Major League rehab appearance along with Arraez, capped the scoring with a two-run double of the left-center field fence.

