IronPigs split doubleheader with Rochester

June 12, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Lehigh Valley IronPigs News Release







(Allentown, Pa) - The Lehigh Valley IronPigs (18-17) and Rochester Red Wings (13-22) split Saturday's doubleheader. The Red Wings won game one by a score of 9-0 while the IronPigs won game two by a score of 2-1.

Game 1

IronPigs starting pitcher David Parkinson (0-3) flirted with history as he pitched 5 2/3 scoreless innings without giving up a hit. It was not until with two outs in the top of the sixth inning where Rochester would get their first hit of the game against J.D. Hammer - a single by Jake Noll. Rochester did score a run in the top of the fourth inning to take a 1-0 lead.

The Red Wings would send 12 batters to the plate in the top of the seventh inning and score eight runs against the Pigs to take a 9-0 lead. Damon Jones allowed five runs while Brady Lail gave up three runs. It was the first time this season the Pigs gave up eight runs in an inning and allowed 12 batters to the plate in one inning.

Josh Rogers (2-3) earned the win after pitching six scoreless innings.

Game 2

Mickey Moniak put Lehigh Valley on the scoreboard in the bottom of the first inning when he hit an RBI single against Ben Braymer to score Scott Kingery. Sal Gozzo added to the lead in the bottom of the fourth inning when he hit an RBI single against Ronald Pena to give Lehigh Valley a 2-0 lead.

Humberto Arteaga hit an RBI single in the top of the sixth inning to score Jake Noll and cut Lehigh Valley's lead to 2-1. Cristopher Sanchez (2-1) allowed just one urn off five hits and tow walks with six strikeouts in 5 2/3 innings. Neftali Feliz earned his fourth save of the season by pitching 1 1/3 innings in relief.

The IronPigs and Red Wings wrap up their series on Sunday afternoon at Coca-Cola Park. First pitch is scheduled for 1:35 p.m.

