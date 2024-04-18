WooSox-Bulls Postponed Thursday

April 18, 2024 - International League (IL)

Worcester & Durham will play a single game as scheduled tomorrow at 6:05 pm, the make-up twin bill on Saturday at 4:05 pm (the regularly-scheduled start time), and then a single game on Sunday at 1:05 pm

Today's (Thursday's) scheduled International League game between the host Worcester Red Sox and the Durham Bulls at Polar Park has been postponed due to rain and the forecast for continued rain throughout the afternoon and into the evening.

Today's rainout will be made up as part of a single-admission doubleheader this Saturday at Polar Park at 4:05 pm (the originally scheduled start time). Both games on Saturday will be 7-innings. Gates will open at 2:30 pm.

The WooSox and Bulls will play their scheduled single game tomorrow (Friday) at 6:05 pm with UniBank Fireworks to follow the game. The series and homestand will conclude on Sunday with a 1:05 pm game.,

Fans holding tickets for today (Thursday) can trade those in for any remaining WooSox home game this season - based on availability.

If fans have a hard ticket for today's game, that ticket can be exchanged for a similar ticket of equal or lesser value. If fans have an electronic ticket, they can make that exchange either in person at the Polar Park box office or at woosox.com. Digital tickets can be shown at the Ticket Office to be exchanged for equal or lesser value, based on availability. Fans can also call at 508-500-8888 to speak with a Ticket Office staff member to make the exchange.

Today is the third postponement at Polar Park already this season with the others coming on April 3 (rainout) and April 4 (snowout). Worcester has played games on six of their scheduled home dates thus far, but have been postponed on their three other home dates this month. The WooSox have also had one road game postponed (April 13 in Syracuse).

The WooSox had a total of 14 games either postponed (11) or canceled (3) last year due to weather. Five of the postponements came at Polar Park while six postponements and the three cancelations all came on the road. Worcester had only two home postponements all of 2022 after five home postponements and one cancelled home game during their abbreviated inaugural season at Polar Park in 2021.

A Fun Weekend at Polar Park - Among the major remaining highlights this week/weekend for "School Vacation Week at Polar Park" presented by Southwick's Zoo:

Fri. 6:05 pm Appearance by Hall of Famer Dennis Eckersley, WooU College Night, and UniBank Fireworks set to the

music of Travis Kelce's girlfriend (who coincidentally is releasing an album on Friday)

Sat. DH 4:05 pm UniBank Women in Sports Day (free event featuring women in sports panel in DCU Club from 1-2 pm), and

Sunset Catch on the Field after the second game

Sun. 1:05 pm Autism Acceptance Day presented by Venture Community Services, Fallon Health Sunday Funday,

and Kids Run the Bases

WooSox Tickets - Tickets for all WooSox Spring and Summer Games are on sale at woosox.com, by calling 508-500-8888, or at the Polar Park Ticket Office.

