Durham, Worcester Rained out Thursday Afternoon

April 18, 2024 - International League (IL)

Durham Bulls News Release







Worcester, MA - Thursday's afternoon contest between Durham and Worcester was a casualty of steady rain.

The game will be made up as part of a Saturday doubleheader at 4:05 PM ET at Polar Park. Friday night's game will be a single contest as scheduled at 6:05 PM ET.

Tickets for Durham's next home game on Tuesday, April 23rd against Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and all 2024 Durham Bulls home contests are available and can be purchased online at DurhamBulls.com.

