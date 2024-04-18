Durham, Worcester Rained out Thursday Afternoon
April 18, 2024 - International League (IL)
Durham Bulls News Release
Worcester, MA - Thursday's afternoon contest between Durham and Worcester was a casualty of steady rain.
The game will be made up as part of a Saturday doubleheader at 4:05 PM ET at Polar Park. Friday night's game will be a single contest as scheduled at 6:05 PM ET.
Tickets for Durham's next home game on Tuesday, April 23rd against Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and all 2024 Durham Bulls home contests are available and can be purchased online at DurhamBulls.com.
• Discuss this story on the International League message board...
International League Stories from April 18, 2024
- WooSox-Bulls Postponed Thursday - Worcester Red Sox
- Rochester Red Wings Post-Game Notes - 4.18 - Rochester Red Wings
- Durham, Worcester Rained out Thursday Afternoon - Durham Bulls
- RHP Dalton Roach Joins Knights - Charlotte Knights
- Columbus Rallies Back But Falls in Extras - Columbus Clippers
- Clippers Take Series Opener from Buffalo - Columbus Clippers
- SWB Game Notes - April 18 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- April 18 Game Postponed - Iowa Cubs
- Redbirds Announce Promotions for April 23-28 - Memphis Redbirds
- Remembering Larry Lucchino, Eulogy by Dr. Charles Steinberg - Worcester Red Sox
- April 18 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs vs. Louisville Bats - Iowa Cubs
- Celebrate Thunder at Slugger this Saturday - Louisville Bats
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - April 18 vs. Toledo - Rochester Red Wings
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.