Celebrate Thunder at Slugger this Saturday

April 18, 2024 - International League (IL)

Louisville Bats News Release







LOUISVILLE, Kentucky - One of the city's most popular viewing options for Thunder Over Louisville, Thunder at Slugger presented by Koorsen Fire and Security, returns to Louisville Slugger Field this Saturday, April 20.

While the Louisville Bats won't be playing a baseball game at home this weekend, the ballpark will still be the place to be for all the exciting festivities. Beginning a 2 p.m., the Bats will play host to a day-long music festival, also presented by Koorsen Fire and Security, before fireworks end the incredible celebration.

TICKETS ARE STILL AVAILABLE FOR THUNDER AT SLUGGER

Below is a full rundown of events and fan information for this one-of-a-kind celebration.

GATE OPENING AND TICKET POLICY: Fans are encouraged to arrive early as gates open at 1 p.m. Throughout the day, fans with tickets will be allowed to exit and re-enter the ballpark as they please. Restrooms and concessions will be open similar to a normal Bats home game. The ballpark also provides great views of the air show during the day and fireworks at night.

TICKET INFORMATION: Tickets for Thunder at Slugger start at just $30. Fans also have the opportunity to purchase Field Access Passes for Thunder at Slugger for an additional $10 ahead of April 20, based on availability. If there are any still available on April 20, the Field Access Passes price increases to $15. Those with Field Access Passes will be able to watch the festivities from the outfield and will have access to a special concession stand on the field in the third base dugout. Fans can bring in a blanket to sit on the outfield grass. No chairs, coolers, strollers, or wagons of any kind will be allowed on the field.

PARKING: All Bats parking lots at Louisville Slugger Field are SOLD OUT. Parking will be available for purchase on a first-come, first-serve basis at the University of Louisville Parking Garage on Preston Street beginning at 8 a.m.

MUSIC LINEUP: The all-day music festival will begin at 2 p.m. with The Juice Box Heroes, consistently voted as one of the top cover bands in Louisville. Nashville recording artist and Taylorsville, Kentucky native JD Shelburne will take the stage at 4 p.m. Finally, The Crashers, widely recognized as one of the nation's top party bands, will finish out the music festival at 6 p.m.

ENTERTAINMENT: In between the music acts, there will be t-shirt tosses as well as activities and games for fans to participate in throughout the day. Following The Crashers performance, the video board will show more of the Thunder Over Louisville action.

FOOD & BEVERAGE INFORMATION: From 1-3 p.m., there will be a happy hour at the ballpark featuring $2 canned Miller Lite and Coors Lite, wherever caned beer is sold throughout Louisville Slugger Field. No outside food or drink will be allowed into Louisville Slugger Field, except for one clear sealed plastic water bottle per person. Baby food and medical supplies are also permitted, subject to a security screening.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from April 18, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.