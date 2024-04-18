Redbirds Announce Promotions for April 23-28

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis Redbirds announced the following promotions and activities for the club's April 23-28 homestand. Memphis hosts the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (Triple-A, Miami Marlins) at AutoZone Park. Fans can purchase single-game tickets for the entire six-game series here.

Tuesday, April 23, - Memphis vs. Jacksonville 6:45 p.m. CDT

Gates open at 5:45 p.m. CDT. Purchase tickets here.

Wednesday, April 24, - Memphis vs. Jacksonville 12:05 p.m. CDT

Gates open at 11 a.m. CDT. Purchase tickets here.

Thursday, April 25, - Memphis vs. Jacksonville 6:05 p.m. CDT

Gates open at 5:00 p.m. CDT. Purchase tickets here.

Irish Heritage Night: Silky O'Sullivan's is taking over AutoZone Park! Come see the dueling pianos and take your picture on the Silky's throne. The first 1,500 fans will get a FREE Redbirds Irish hat, Presented by Silky O'Sullivan's

Throwback Thursday: Every Thursday night is Throwback Thursday at AutoZone Park. Fans can enjoy $2 beers, presented by Pabst Blue Ribbon, and $1 hot dogs, presented by Sahlen's, as the Redbirds take the field in throwback Memphis Chicks jerseys.

Friday, April 26, - Memphis vs. Jacksonville 11:05 a.m. CDT

Gates open at 10 a.m. CDT. Purchase tickets here.

Saturday, April 27, - Memphis vs. Jacksonville 3:05 p.m. CDT

Gates open at 2 p.m. CDT. Purchase tickets here.

Long Sleeve Hooded Tee Giveaway: Stay warm during the chilly Memphis Nights with a lightweight Redbirds Long Sleeve Hooded Tee. The first 1,500 fans will go home with a Memphis Redbirds hooded tee.

Bark at the Park: For our Saturday day game, dog owners can purchase a specialty ticket to bring their dog to the game. Purchase the specialty ticket here using offer code: BARKINTHEPARK

Sunday, April 28, - Memphis vs. Jacksonville 1:05 p.m. CDT

Gates open at 12 p.m. CDT. Purchase tickets here.

Ice Cream Sunday: All fans 12 and under through the gates will receive a free treat from our friends at Prairie Farms. Following the game, kids can round the bases just like the pros!

Kids Round the Bases: Kids can come down to the field after the game to round the bases and high-five Rockey at home plate!

Chill Zone Brunch: Fans can purchase tickets in the Coors Light Chill Zone and enjoy a brunch that includes bottomless mimosas and bloody marys! Find more info and purchase specialty tickets here.

For more information on the Redbirds 2024 season visit www.memphisredbirds.com. Additional information about ticket on-sales, promotions, theme nights, and giveaways will be available throughout the season.

