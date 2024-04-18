Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - April 18 vs. Toledo

April 18, 2024 - International League (IL)

Rochester Red Wings News Release







Toledo Mud Hens (9-7) vs. Rochester Plates (7-6)

Thursday - 4:05 p.m. ET - Innovative Field - Rochester, NY

Radio: Fox Sports 1280/iHeartRadio TV: Bally Live, MiLB.TV

G1: RHP Matt Manning (1-0, 1.80) vs. RHP Spenser Watkins (1-0, 2.89)

G2: LHP Adam Wolf vs. TBA

GIVE IT ANOTHER SHOT: The Rochester Red Wings were up 1-0 over Toledo heading into the bottom of the second yesterday before the game was suspended due to inclement weather...DH JUAN YEPEZ lined an opposite-field RBI double, scoring RF JAMES WOOD...the game will continue today as part of a quasi-doubleheader, picking up in the bottom of the second inning with Rochester still up by one and RHP SPENSER WATKINS taking the hill...game two will be a seven-inning matchup, as Rochester looks to sweep their second consecutive twin bill.

WINGS ON THE POND: The Red Wings' offense put a runner in scoring position in the first inning of yesterday's contest, and have now reached at least second base in 73 of 109 innings played offensively this season (67%)...despite this, the Wings post the second-lowest batting average with RISP in the International League at .199 (29-for-146).

TOOTIN' HIS OWN BLANKENHORN: DH TRAVIS BLANKENHORN launched his second home run of the season on Tuesday, his first at Innovative Field this year...the homer was a two-run shot that came off the bat at 91.7 MPH and traveled 336 feet...Blankenhorn finished the game 3-for-4 with a homer, double, and two RBI, marking his first game with multiple extra-base hits since 8/10/2023 vs. LHV...

He has now collected an extra-base hit in three of the last four games and a hit in eight of the last nine.

The homer marks both the shortest distance and lowest exit velocity on a home run by a Red Wing over the last two seasons.

I TRIPLE DOG DARREN YOU: 2B DARREN BAKER led off the third inning on Tuesday with a line drive triple, the Red Wings' second three-bagger of the season and Baker's first since 8/24/2023 against Worcester...the lefty finished the game with a 1-for-5 line with a run scored, and has now reached base in six consecutive games...

Across eight games in April, Baker is hitting .310 (9-for-29) with six RBI, five runs scored, and four stolen bases.

CLOSE THE BARNES DOOR: RHP JACOB BARNES tossed a hitless eighth and ninth inning in Tuesday's win, earning his first save of the season while striking out and walking one...he has yet to allow an earned run across his six appearances this season, tied for the second-longest streak in the International League...

Barnes is one of 10 relievers in the IL with a 0.00 ERA this season (min. 7.0 IP).

NO, YOU ADON'T: RHP JOAN ADON made the start on the mound for the Red Wings Tuesday night and tossed 5.0 scoreless innings on just two hits while striking out six and walking three...this marks the first scoreless start of at least 5.0 innings by a Rochester pitcher since RHP Cory Abbott on 9/12/2023 vs. LHV, and the first time Adon has done so since 8/25/2023 at Miami, with Washington (6.0 IP)... 5.0 innings pitched ties RHP JACKSON RUTLEDGE (3/31 at SYR) for most by a Wings starter this season.

(KIE)BOOM, (KIE)BOOM, POW: 3B CARTER KIEBOOM reached base three times in the win on Tuesday, going 1-for-2 with a pair of walks...he has now reached safely in each of the 10 games he has appeared in this season, the longest active on-base streak on the team...he posts an on-base percentage of .488 this season, best on the team and eighth-best in the International League.

THEY CALL ME ZERO: The Rochester Red Wings shut out the Toledo Mud Hens on Tuesday night, their first since 6/18/2023 vs. SWB...four Wings pitchers combined to hold the Mud Hens offense to just five hits, tied for the fewest pitchers used in a shutout since 7/10/2022 at LHV (3 pitchers)...

Wings pitchers combined to strike out 11 batters in the contest, the sixth time this season they have struck out double-digit batters.

International League Stories from April 18, 2024

