Rochester Red Wings Post-Game Notes - 4.18

April 18, 2024 - International League (IL)

Rochester Plates (8-6) 6 , Toledo Mud Hens (9-8) 5

Thursday, April 18th, 2024 | Innovative Field | Rochester, NY

FINAL: ROC 6, TOL 5

WP: Luis Reyes (1-0, 1.42)

LP: Brenan Hanifee (0-1, 9.00)

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E

Toledo 0 0 0 2 1 2 0 0 0 5 9 0

Rochester 1 0 0 0 0 2 0 0 3 6 9 0

GAME INFORMATION:

First Pitch: 11:45 a.m.

Temperature: 48°F

Time of Game: 2:44

Attendance: 3,683

HOME RUNS:

TOL - Justice Bigbie (1) two-run off RHP Spenser Watkins in the 4th (count: 3-1) to left field

TOL - Ryan Vilade (1) one-run off RHO Spenser Watkins in the 5th (count: 1-1 ) to left-center

STARTING PITCHERS:

RHP Keider Montero: (0-0, 0.69) 1.0 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 2 SO, 0 HR, 5 BF, 22/14 (P/S), left down 1-0

RHP Jackson Rutledge: (1-0, 3.00) 2.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 1 SO, 0 HR, 7 BF, 27/14 (P/S), left up 1-0

PLATES NOTES

ALEX CALLED THE RALLY GORILLA: CF ALEX CALL launched a walk-off double into the left-center alley to propel Rochester to their 8th win on the season...this marks Rochester's first walk-off win of the season...

In 2023, Rochester walked off opponents 10 times, their most in a season since at least 2015.

LIPSCOMB FOR TREY: 3B TREY LIPSCOMB made his Triple-A debut with Rochester today, going 1-for-4 with two RBI..he posted a .224/.278/.286 slash line with one home run, four RBI, and four stolen bases in 14 games with the Nationals in Washington this season...Lipscomb becomes the 14th position player to suit up for the Wings in 2024...

He is currently ranked the 16th-best prospect in Washington's system (MLB.com).

WOOD-CLASS PERFORMANCE: RF JAMES WOOD posted his team-leading sixth multi-hit game of the season in the front half of today's quasi-doubleheader, finishing 2-for-4 with two runs scored...the lefty leads the team in batting average (.352), OPS (1.052), hits (19), runs (16), walks (13), extra-base hits (8), and doubles (6),

KILLATRAV: 1B TRAVIS BLANKENHORN has now recorded an extra-base hit in four out of his last five games, finishing the game 2-for-4 with a triple, double, RBI, and two runs scored...Blankenhorn is now hitting .326 (14-for-43) in the month of April, the best mark of his career in the month...

This marks Blankenhorn's first triple since 8/20/2023 at BUF, one of his two three-baggers last season.

RED RED DUNN: SS JACK DUNN extended his on-base streak to eight games after hitting a ground ball single in the bottom of the second inning, finishing the game 1-for-4...eight-straight games is tied for the second-longest active on-base streak on the team trailing only INF CARTER KIEBOOM (10), hitting .346 (9-for-26) with a homer, three doubles and an RBI over that span.

MUD HENS NOTES

JUSTICE HAS BEEN SERVED: RF JUSTICE BIGBIE paced the Mud Hens offense today, going 3-for-4, including a 417-foot, two-run shot in the top of the fourth inning to give the Mud Hens a 2-1 lead...Bigbie has now hit safely in seven consecutive games, the longest hitting streak on the team...

Justice Bigbie is currently ranked as the 12th-best prospect in Detroit's system (3rd-highest ranked outfielder) (MLB.com)

NEXT GAME

Toledo vs. Rochester

Thursday, April 18th, 2024

First Pitch: 6:55 p.m.

LHP Adam Wolf (1-0, 1.42) vs. RHP Robert Gsellman (0-0, 9.39)

