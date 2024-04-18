RHP Dalton Roach Joins Knights

April 18, 2024 - International League (IL)

Charlotte Knights News Release







RHP Dalton Roach was signed by the Chicago White Sox and assigned to the Charlotte Knights today. Roach, 28, was originally drafted by the Houston Astros in the 21st round of the 2018 MLB June Amateur Draft. Last season, Roach split time with Triple-A Memphis and Double-A Springfield (St. Louis Cardinals organization). The Eau Claire, WI native owns a 17-25 record with 12 saves and a 4.73 ERA in 351.2 innings pitched over parts of four minor league seasons.

OF Mark Payton was placed on Charlotte's injured list today. In nine games this season, Payton is hitting .120 (3-for-25) with one run scored and one RBI.

