WooSox-Bisons Postponed

Tonight's (Tuesday's) scheduled Triple-A East game between the host Worcester Red Sox and the Buffalo Bisons (AAA-Toronto) at Polar Park has been postponed due to heavy rains that hit the Worcester area just before game time and are expected to continue well into the evening.

Tonight's postponed game will be made-up as part of a single-admission doubleheader this Thursday at 4:30 pm. The teams will play their originally scheduled game tomorrow (Wednesday) at 12:15 pm at Polar Park.

The WooSox made it through the first two months of their inaugural season at Polar Park without a postponement (through their first 27 home games) until being rained-out on July 2nd. Worcester also had their game on July 18 postponed due to rain (to end their last homestand). The City of Worcester has already shattered their record for most rainfall in the month of July with currently close to 13 inches of rain this July.

Fans holding tickets for Tuesday can trade those in for any remaining WooSox home game this season - based on availability. If fans have a hard ticket for tonight's game, that ticket can be exchanged for a similar ticket of equal or lesser value. If fans have an electronic ticket, they can make that exchange either in person at the Polar Park box office or at woosox.com. Digital tickets can be shown at the Ticket Office to be exchanged for equal or lesser value, based on availability. Fans can also call at 508-500-8888 to speak with a Ticket Office staff member to make the exchange.

