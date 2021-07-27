Saints Bury Indians in Series Opener
July 27, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Indianapolis Indians News Release
ST. PAUL, MINN. - The St. Paul Saints scored eight runs on six hits in the bottom of the first inning to bury the Indianapolis Indians on Tuesday night and take the series opener 16-1.
Indians (34-37) starting pitcher, Steven Wright was chased from the game before recording an out after giving up five runs on three hits, one of those being a home run from major league rehabber Rob Refsnyder. Joe Jacques entered the game and gave up three runs before finishing the inning with back-to-back ground outs.
The Saints (38-34) scored five more runs in the bottom of the second to extend their lead to 13-0.
Hunter Owen homered over the left field fence in the top of the eighth inning to score the lone run for Indy while St. Paul scored three more insurance runs in the bottom half of the inning to seal the lead at 16-1.
Wright (L, 4-5) took the loss on the mound for the Indians. Matt Eckelman, Blake Weiman and Shea Spitzbarth threw three combined scoreless innings for Indy. Chandler Shepherd (W, 5-4) earned the win throwing seven shut out innings for the Saints.
The two teams will face off again tomorrow night in a 8:05 PM ET start. RHP Beau Sulser (5-3, 3.29) will take the mound against LHP Charlie Barnes (5-3, 4.02).
