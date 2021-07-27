Red Wings Home Starting Tonight for Six in a Row

The Red Wings return to Frontier Field for a 12-game homestand beginning Tuesday, July 27.

Here's a closer look at the first six games ... Gates will open 65 minutes prior to first pitch for each game.

TUESDAY, JULY 27 vs. LEHIGH VALLEY (7:05)

TWO-FOR-TUESDAY - Use promo code: GOWINGS to receive Buy One Get One Free tickets. Please note: You have to enter the promo code before selecting your seats.

HAPPY HOUR - Enjoy $2 Genny and Genny Light drafts and live music from Terrapin Society at the 10th Inning Bar from 6-7 pm.

FREE HOT DOGS - Throughout the game the Red Wings Promo Staff will be handing out hundreds of hot dogs to fans.

WEDNESDAY, JULY 28 vs. LEHIGH VALLEY (7:05)

BARK IN THE PARK - Bring your four-legged friends out to a ballgame! Fans can purchase GA tickets for just $10 in advance ($12 day of game) while all good boys and girls are FREE! Fans with dogs will enter Frontier Field using the Plymouth Avenue gates and proceed directly into our Dog Section in left-center field AND the grass berm down the 3rd base line.

THURSDAY, JULY 29 vs. LEHIGH VALLEY (11:05 AM)

Don't miss the ONLY 11:05 AM game of the season!

FRIDAY, JULY 30 vs. LEHIGH VALLEY (7:05)

RED WINGS CAP GIVEAWAY - The first 2,000 fans will get a Red Wings cap which features the feather "R" logo on the front presented by Segar & Sciortino.

POST-GAME FIREWORKS - Stick around after the game for fireworks presented by your Local Toyota Dealers.

SATURDAY, JULY 31 vs. LEHIGH VALLEY (7:05)

POST-GAME FIREWORKS - Stick around after the game for fireworks presented by ESL Federal Credit Union.

SUNDAY, AUGUST 1 vs. LEHIGH VALLEY (1:05)

KIDS RUN THE BASES: After the game, all kids can run the bases with Spikes and Mittsy courtesy of the Burger Bar at Wegmans Pittsford.

