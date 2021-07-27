Game Information: Indianapolis Indians (34-36) at St. Paul Saints (37-34)

LOCATION: CHS Field

FIRST PITCH: 8:05 PM ET

GAME #71 / Road #35: Indianapolis Indians (34-36) at St. Paul Saints (37-34)

PROBABLES: RHP Steven Wright (4-4, 6.35) vs. RHP Chandler Shepherd (4-4, 6.38)

RADIO: FoxSportsIndy.com / Fox Sports 1260 / iHeart app

TV: MiLB TV

SUNDAY: Two long home runs by Toledo's offense led to Indy's second series loss at Victory Field this season on Sunday. Aderlin Rodriguez sparked the Mud Hens in the first inning with a two-run, two-out home run to left field. In their next trip to the plate, a two-run ground-rule double by Renato Nunez capped a three-run second to give the Mud Hens a 5-0 lead. The Indians scored a pair of runs in the bottom of the second inning with back-to-back sacrifice flies off the bats of Chris Sharpe and Joe Hudson. Ethan Paul then singled home Fabricio Macias as the final Indianapolis run in the fourth. A long home run out to the right-field concourse off the bat of Christin Stewart tacked on insurance runs for Toledo in the fifth and ended the scoring between two teams.

THE HIT COLLECTOR: With two singles on Sunday, Fabricio Macias registered his fifth multi-hit game in 14 contests since joining Indianapolis' roster on July 6. The 23-year-old is hitting .306 (15-for-49) with three extra-base hits, five RBI and eight runs scored. Macias made outfield starts in five of the Indians six games vs. Toledo and led the team in average during the series. He hit safely in four of five games with a .353 average (6-for-17).

START A NEW STREAK: Anthony Alford has reached base safely in 28 of 29 games dating back to June 1. On July 21, his on-base streak was snapped at 25 games in that time frame. He wasted little time to start a new streak as he singled off Pedro Payano in the first inning on Friday, walked and homered on Saturday and was hit by a pitch on Sunday. Dating back to June 1, Alford owns a .367 average (36-for-98), 14 extra-base hits, 18 RBI and 22 walks, good for a 1.145 OPS.

SWEET RELIEF: Indians relievers have combined for 8.1 consecutive scoreless innings and have allowed just one earned run over their last 13.1 innings through the final three games vs. Toledo. It was the second consecutive series where the Indianapolis bullpen surrendered one earned run over their final three games of a homestand, with the final two being scoreless. Against Omaha from July 13-18, Indians relievers compiled a 2.36 ERA (7er/26.2ip) and allowed just one run in their final 13.0 innings. This season, they rank sixth among 20 Triple-A East teams and second in the Midwest Division with a 3.57 bullpen ERA (121er/304.2ip).

TONIGHT: The Indians begin a 12-game road trip today at St. Paul and Iowa. It is their second road trip of such length since traveling to St. Paul and Omaha from May 18-30. Indy took four of six games from the Saints to begin that trip before being swept by Omaha in six games. In tonight's 8:05 PM ET game at CHS Field, RHP Chandler Shepherd will face off against RHP Steven Wright.

HOT STOVE: Yesterday, Pittsburgh traded Clay Holmes to New York (AL) in exchange for infielders Hoy Park and Diego Castillo. Park was assigned to Indianapolis today and is making his Indians debut batting second and playing second base tonight at St. Paul. Park has split time between Double-A Somerset, Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and New York (AL) this season, and currently ranks first among Triple-A East qualifiers in average (.327), OBP (.475), OPS (1.042) and walks (46). He also is tied for third with 44 runs scored and ranks fourth with a .567 slugging percentage.

THIS DATE VS. THE SAINTS: On this date, the Indians and Saints have played each other twice on record from 1938-60 as members of the American Association. Both dates, in 1953 and '55, featured doubleheaders that the teams split, 2-2. In 1953, after losing Game 1, 9-2, the Indians bested the Saints, 1-0, in a 12-inning nightcap marathon. Richard Tomanek tossed a complete-game shutout and fanned 13 batters to earn the win in that game. Tomanek went on to lead the Indians with a 3.11 ERA and 158 strikeouts during that 1953 campaign.

SERIES SUCCESS AT ST. PAUL: The Indians took four of six games from St. Paul at CHS Field from May 18-23. Indy's series win was their first at St. Paul since it swept the American Association Saints in three games from May 16-17 (2), 1959. In going 4-2 earlier this season, the Indians outscored the Saints 31-18 and led the Triple-A East during those six games with a .295 team batting average (64-for-217).

SWEEPING THE SAINTS: Thanks to three doubleheaders and a lone solo game at St. Paul from Aug. 16-19, 1956, the Indians notched a seven-game sweep of St. Paul. The Indians outscored St. Paul in the series, 50-22. The Indians won 10 consecutive games against St. Paul that season from Aug. 8 (1) onward, and finished with a 15-8 record against the American Association rival.

INDY VS. 500: The series at St. Paul marks the Indians final six games of an 18-game stretch vs. opponents currently with a .500-plus record. Against teams with a winning record this season, the Indians are 10-17. The Indians stretch began with Triple-A East Midwest Division-leading Omaha, against which they went 3-3. They then lost their last six-game series at Victory Field vs. Toledo, 2-4. Following the six games at St. Paul, the Indians travel to Iowa (29-40) before picking right back up with series vs. St. Paul and at Toledo.

