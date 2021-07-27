Red Wings soar in win over Lehigh Valley

(Rochester, NY) - The Lehigh Valley IronPigs (32-41) first game in Rochester against the Rochester Red Wings (30-41) since the 2019 did not go well as they lost 5-3 on Tuesday evening. The loss snapped their four-game losing streak.

Adonis Medina started the game for Lehigh Valley and threw just 25 pitches over two innings for his first start since earlier this month. Mark Appel (2-2) made his first relief appearance at the AAA level in his career. He allowed four runs over three innings in relief as Rochester took a 4-0 lead through five innings.

The Pigs scored three runs in the top of the seventh inning to cut Rochester's lead to 4-3. Matt Vierling, Daniel Brito, and Darick Hall all hit RBI singles. Brito extended his hitting streak to six games since being promoted from double-A, Reading.

Braden Zarbnisky gave up a run in the bottom of the eighth inning that saw Rochester take a 5-3 lead. Daniel Palka hit his second home run of the game.

Tyler Eppler (2-7) earned the win for Rochester as he allowed just two runs over six innings. Gabe Klobosits earned his third save of the season by striking out three batters in the top of the ninth inning.

The IronPigs and Red Wings play again on Wednesday evening at Frontier Field. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

