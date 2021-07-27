Archer Sharp, Bulls Fall to Tides 3-1

NORFOLK, Va. - Bulls right fielder Nathan Lukes clubbed two hits, including a run-scoring double, and Tampa Bay Rays right-hander Chris Archer struck out four in three and two-thirds scoreless innings as part of his Major League Rehab Assignment, while Tides shortstop Mason McCoy bashed a three-run homer and starter Konner Wade tossed six solid innings in Norfolk's 3-1 win over Durham on Tuesday night at Harbor Park.

Archer (3.2 IP, H, 0 R, BB, 4 K) yielded a lone hit and one walk over his 3.2 shutout frames in his third outing with the Bulls on a Major League Rehab Assignment. He has combined for a 3.24 ERA over 8.1 innings pitched with Durham in those three starts. Bulls relievers Chris Mazza (2.0 IP, BB, 2 K) and Joey Krehbiel (1.0 IP) combined for the final three hitless frames of support, while southpaw Adam Conley (1.1 IP, H, 3 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 2 K) suffered the defeat. Wade (6.0 IP, 3 H, R, ER, 0 BB, 6 K) earned the win with six quality innings, fanning six while yielding one earned run on three hits.

After 3B Kevin Padlo reached base on a hit by pitch in the fifth, Lukes broke the scoreless draw by smashing an RBI double to center. Norfolk, however, answered in the bottom of the frame when McCoy mashed his three-run blast to right to make it 3-1. Durham put runners on in each of the final four frames, however their comeback efforts were foiled as they were unable to narrow the margin.

2B Mike Brosseau (2-4, 2B) joined Lukes (2-3, 2B, RBI) in posting a multi-hit effort in the Bulls order. The two knocks raised Lukes' team-leading batting average to .326, which also ranks second among all Triple-A East hitters.

The two teams are set to continue their series with a doubleheader on Wednesday evening, with both games scheduled to last seven innings. First pitch for game one is slated for 5:05pm, with game two following approximately 30 minutes after the conclusion of game two. RHP Brent Honeywell Jr. (1-1, 4.05) is expected to toe the rubber for Durham in game one, with RHP Kyle Bradish (2-3, 5.75) scheduled to start for Norfolk. LHP Dietrich Enns (6-1, 2.50) is slated to start the nightcap for the Bulls and be opposed by Tides LHP Kevin Smith (1-3, 6.43).

The Bulls are scheduled to return to Durham Bulls Athletic Park starting Tuesday, August 3 to begin a six-game series versus the Memphis Redbirds. First pitch of the series opener that evening is scheduled for 6:35pm. Tickets for that game, as well as all remaining Bulls home games are available and can be purchased at DurhamBulls.com.

