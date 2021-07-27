Wade Cruises, McCoy Homers in Tides Win Tuesday

July 27, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Norfolk Tides News Release







Tides starter Konner Wade twirled six strong innings and shortstop Mason McCoy blasted a three-run go-ahead home run, as Norfolk kicked off a six-game set against the Durham Bulls with a 3-1 victory on Tuesday night at Harbor Park.

Wade (6.0IP, 3H, 1R, 0BB, 6K) retired the first eight Bulls hitters of the evening and allowed just one baserunner through the first four innings. He was touched for the first run of the game in the top of the fifth, when Durham right fielder Nathan Lukes scored third baseman Kevin Padlo on a double to right field.

Bulls starter Chris Archer (3.2IP, 1H, 0R, 1BB, 4K), pitching for Durham on a Major League rehab assignment from Tampa Bay, shut down the Norfolk offense over the course of his outing. He allowed just two baserunners - a walk to Tides third baseman Rylan Bannon and a single to McCoy - before reaching his 60-pitch limit in the fourth inning.

With left-hander Adam Conley on in relief of Archer in the bottom of the fifth, the Tides drew a pair of two-out walks to put two runners on base for McCoy. The Norfolk shortstop worked the count to 1-1 before ripping an opposite-field line drive over the right field wall to give the Tides a sudden 3-1 lead.

Though Norfolk reliever Fernando Abad allowed the first two hitters he faced in the seventh inning to reach base, he was able to escape the frame unharmed after McCoy snagged a line drive and doubled off the Durham runner at second base.

Abad began the eighth inning by allowing a base hit and walk, forcing Tides manager Gary Kendall to turn to his closer, Dusten Knight, for a two-inning save. Knight, who entered the game with a 0.77 ERA in his 21 appearances, immediately induced a double play off the bat of the Bulls' Vidal Brujan and a strikeout of Taylor Walls to strand both runners.

Knight remained in the game for the bottom of the ninth, firing a scoreless inning to record his sixth save of the season. Upon recording the final out, Knight capped off the win by performing his signature backflip for the roaring Harbor Park crowd.

FINAL: Norfolk 3, Durham 1

The Tides and Bulls (49-22) will face off again in a doubleheader on Wednesday evening, with the first pitch of game one at Harbor Park scheduled for 5:05 p.m. Norfolk right-hander Kyle Bradish will be opposed by Durham's Brent Honeywell Jr. in the first game, while the Tides will send southpaw Kevin Smith to the mound in game two to face fellow lefty Dietrich Enns.

• Discuss this story on the Triple-A East League message board...





Triple-A East League Stories from July 27, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.