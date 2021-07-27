Memphis Redbirds Game Notes: July 27, 2021

July 27, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Memphis Redbirds News Release







Tuesday, July 27th 7:10 p.m. CT Memphis Redbirds (36-36) vs. Gwinnett Stripers (37-35) Game 1 of 6

AutoZone Park / Memphis, TN Game #73 of 130 Home Game #37 of 65

RHP Jack Flaherty (MLB Rehab) vs. RHP Kyle Wright (2-4, 4.18 ERA)

MiLB.tv & First Pitch App: Evan Stockton & Justin Gallanty

Last Time Out: The Memphis Redbirds completed a seven-game series sweep of the Louisville Bats (Triple-A affiliate, Cincinnati Reds) with a wire-to-wire 9-3 victory on Sunday. Conner Capel led the 'Birds offensively with an incredible performance at the plate, going 3-5 on the afternoon with a home run and five RBIs. The Memphis bullpen was strong again to finish out the game, as Austin Warner, Grant Black and Seth Elledge combined to pitch the final four innings without surrendering a run.

Memphis Starter: Jack Flaherty will make a rehab start for the Redbirds today. The righthander has not pitched for St. Louis since May - he was placed on the IL on May 31 after suffering an oblique strain. Flaherty was in the midst of an outstanding season. The former 34th overall pick is 8-1 in 11 starts with the Cardinals this season, recording an ERA of 2.90 in 62.0 IP with 67 strikeouts and 20 walks. Flaherty made 20 total starts with Memphis during the 2017 and 2018 seasons. In 15 starts in 2017, the California native went 7-2 with a 2.74 ERA in 85.1 IP along with 85 strikeouts.

Gwinnett Starter: Kyle Wright opposes Jack Flaherty on the mound tonight at AutoZone Park. The righthander has already started three times against Memphis this season. The 'Birds have yet to record a run off of Wright this season. In his first start on May 25, the former fifth overall pick tossed five scoreless innings, allowing just four hits while walking one batter and striking out four. Five days later, on May 30, Wright worked six scoreless innings, scattering six hits across his clean frames. His last start against Memphis, on June 11 at AutoZone Park, was more curious. Wright allowed just one unearned runs on one hit, but he also walked three batters and only pitched 1.2 innings. He was pulled in the second inning after throwing 59 pitches, 29 of which were strikeouts. For the season, the 25-year-old has posted an ERA of 4.18 in 12 starts with Gwinnett, fanning 59 batters while walking just 28 in 60.1 IP. Wright has also made two starts up with Atlanta this season.

Making History: The Memphis Redbirds have now won 15 consecutive games, dating back to July 9, setting a new franchise record. The 'Birds won the final two games of a series in Louisville before sweeping six games from Norfolk at home and taking last week's seven-game series at Louisville. The Redbirds have jumped from seventh to fifth in the Triple-A East Southeast Division during the streak. The 15-game streak is the longest active streak in affiliated baseball and ties the longest win streak in affiliated baseball this season.

Starting Strong: Redbirds starters were absolutely outstanding during last week's series at Louisville. The starters for Memphis allowed just one earned run in 27.0 innings for a miniscule ERA of 0.33. In addition, the Redbirds starting pitchers struck out 25 batters with just six walks and 16 hits allowed.

Gorman's Going Good: Nolan Gorman has been incredibly hot at the plate over the past two weeks. In the past two series, Gorman is batting .345 (19-55) with three doubles, four home runs, and 13 RBIs. In the last home series against Norfolk from July 13-18, he smacked four homers and drove in seven runs.

Representing the Stars and Stripes: Brandon Dickson is currently in Tokyo pitching for Team USA at the Olympic Games. Team USA will begin its run for the gold medal on July 30 at 5:00 a.m. CT against Team Israel.

• Discuss this story on the Triple-A East League message board...





Triple-A East League Stories from July 27, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.