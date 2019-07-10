Woodpeckers to Don 1910's Throwback Uniforms, Honor Fayetteville History on July 12th

The Fayetteville Woodpeckers have announced that they will be honoring the deep and rich history of Fayetteville during their "Turn Back the Clock Night" on Friday, July 12th. The Woodpeckers will wear a special alternate uniform and hat, which can be found attached, and former Negro League pitcher and infielder Clifford Layton will be in attendance and throw out the first pitch of the game.

The special uniform harkens back to the style of uniform worn by Major League Baseball teams in the early 20th century, all gray uniforms with a simple black text "Fayetteville". The right sleeve is sewn with the text "1918", recognizing the year that Fort Bragg was established. The uniform is accompanied by a black Ebbets vintage hat, hand-sewn from genuine wool baseball cloth.

The alternate themed jersey is already available for purchase at the Bird's Nest team store. There will be a mid-game ceremony to honor the historic moment of Babe Ruth hitting his first professional home run while playing in Fayetteville.

Layton, who played for three teams in the Negro Leagues over four years, will be honored during the game, have a memorabilia display, and will also be throwing out the night's first pitch. Layton, 89, is now an associate pastor at First Baptist Church on Moore Street in Fayetteville.

"The history, the people, the love of baseball in Fayetteville is so rich and deep that the early 20th century deserves to be honored properly," said Mark Zarthar, President of the Fayetteville Woodpeckers. "These throwback uniforms are an ode to Fayetteville's past, and the special place that baseball has held in the hearts of its residents."

Tickets are still available for the special night at Segra Stadium, with the gates opening for the evening at 6:00PM.

