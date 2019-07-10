Winston-Salem Dash: Game Notes (July 10 at Fayetteville)

After completing a sweep against Frederick, the Dash kick off a six-game road trip with the first of a three-game set against Fayetteville on Wednesday at Segra Stadium. First pitch is set for 7 p.m..

WINSTON-SALEM DASH (9-11, 47-37) at Fayetteville Woodpeckers (9-10, 40-48)

RHP Kade McClure (1-1, 1.82 ERA) vs. RHP Nivaldo Rodriguez (3-3, 2.61 ERA)

7 p.m. - Segra Stadium (Fayetteville, N.C.)

Game #85 (Away Game #41)

STIEVER DOMINATES IN 2-0 WIN

Jonathan Stiever was nearly flawless across seven scoreless innings on Tuesday night at BB&T Ballpark, leading the Dash to a 2-0 victory and a series sweep over the Frederick Keys. In his fourth start in the Dash purple, Stiever delivered his strongest outing. The former fifth-round pick tossed seven scoreless frames while allowing just three hits, striking out six and walking just one batter. It was the fourth straight quality start for Stiever. Winston-Salem struck against Frederick starter Cameron Bishop in the bottom of the third. Mitch Roman led off the frame by reaching on an error by shortstop Patrick Dorrian. The next batter, Steele Walker, blooped a single into right field to put runners at the corners. Then, Jameson Fisher hit a sacrifice fly into center field to give the Dash a 1-0 lead.

RECAPPING THE FIRST HALF

With a victory against Carolina on June 16, Winston-Salem clinched its third-best first-half winning percentage (.594) in the Dash era (2009-present). The Dash also ended the first half in second place in the Southern Division. By posting a .594 winning percentage, the 2019 team trailed only the 2012 club (.637) and 2010 team (.614) in first-half finishes.

THE FROST IS HEATING UP

After hitting a walk-off homer on Sunday, the first for the Dash since Yermin Mercedes hit one on August 19, 2018, against Wilmington, Tyler Frost is now tied for the team lead with 10 blasts. A 15th-round pick out of Gonzaga, Frost has now hit three homers in July. The 23-year-old is fresh off a strong month of June, during which he posted a .310/.372/.521 batting line with four long balls in 17 games played.

FIVE OUT OF 10 IN THE SECOND HALF

In the Dash's history (2009-present), Winston-Salem has had the best second-half record in the Southern Division five separate times. These years include 2009 (tied with Salem), 2010, 2012, 2015 and 2018 (tied with Buies Creek).

MCCLURE TAKES THE HILL

Right-hander Kade McClure will make his seventh start for Winston-Salem on Wednesday against Fayetteville. McClure has posted four quality starts over his first six outings in the Dash purple. The right-hander was named the White Sox Minor League Pitcher of the Month for June after posting a 2.12 ERA over five High-A starts. McClure recorded a stretch of 20.2 scoreless innings that lasted from his High-A debut on June 2 until his June 25th outing against Myrtle Beach. In 10 starts with Low-A Kannapolis before his promotion to Winston-Salem, McClure registered a 3.09 ERA across 55.1 innings of work. McClure is close friends with Chicago Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky, as the two went to Mentor High School together in Ohio. More information is available on Page 3.

THE GIVE AND TAKE ON OFFENSE

Despite scoring just 40 runs over the last 13 games, the Dash are the only team in the Carolina League that is in the top three in batting average (3rd, .254), on-base percentage (1st, .337) and slugging percentage (2nd, .389). Meanwhile, the Dash are third in homers (63) and fifth in runs scored (384). However, in the second half, the Dash have struggled with runners in scoring position, hitting at a .224 (41-for-183) clip.

NOT A LOT OF SEPARATION

Through the first 20 games of the second half, the Dash have not played a contest where the margin of victory or defeat was more than four runs. Here's the breakdown of the Dash's record in these games:

One-run games: 4-4

Two-run games: 3-4

Three-run games: 1-2

Four-run games: 1-1

DASH DOTS

Tuesday marked the first time since 2015 that Dash alumnus Chris Sale did not a start the All-Star Game...Justin Verlander ended that stretch with a scoreless first inning in yesterday's 4-3 win for the American League.

