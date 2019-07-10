OF Grant Fennell activated from the 7-day Injured List
July 10, 2019 - Carolina League (CarL) - Myrtle Beach Pelicans News Release
The Chicago Cubs have made the following roster moves that impact the Myrtle Beach Pelicans roster:
OF Grant Fennell has been activated from the 7-day Injured List
OF D.J. Wilson has been placed on the 7-day Injured List
Fennell, who has played outfield and infield for the Birds this season, rejoins the team after missing the last seven games for Myrtle Beach. Over his 51 contests this season, Fennell hit .214/.289/.335 with 10 doubles, three home runs and 25 RBIs. After going undrafted out of the University of Nevada, the Cubs signed Fennell to a free agent contract. He hit .281 with four home runs and 21 RBIs in 41 games for Short Season Low A Eugene on his way to winning a championship with the Ems. With Nevada, he led the conference his senior season with a .389 batting average, batting .389/.466/.562 with five home runs and 52 RBIs on his way to being named the Mountain West Tony Gwynn Player of the Year. A native of San Diego, Calif., Fennell owned a career batting average of .344 at Scripps Ranch High School.
Fennell will wear No. 5. The Pelicans roster now sits at 25 active players with four on the Injured List.
