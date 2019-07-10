Carrillo Walks It off for Keys
July 10, 2019 - Carolina League (CarL) - Frederick Keys News Release
FREDERICK, MD - For the first time in July, the Frederick Keys (6-15, 35-55) earned a 5-4 win against the Carolina Mudcats (12-9, 51-39) on Wednesday night at Nymeo Field. After Diogenes Almengo (5-3) struck out a pair in the 10th, Jean Carrillo walked it off for the Keys in the bottom of the inning, lining a single into right field off of Rodrigo Benoit (6-1). The win ends a season-high nine-game losing streak and gives the Keys their first victory in July.
Down 4-3 in the eighth inning, Sean Miller punched a single to start the inning and advanced to second on a slow grounder. Cody Beckman was pulled in favor of Benoit after he hit a batter, and Benoit allowed a single to load the bases. With the tying run at third, J.C. Escarra was able to loft a pitch into left field to score the runner and tie the game 4-4.
Zach Matson and Almengo outstanding in relief. The two did not allow a hit in four combined innings, with Matson striking out four. Almengo pitched a scoreless ninth on in addition to the 10th.
In the sixth inning, with the Keys trailing 4-2, Trevor Craport singled and Pat Dorrian with a double after Rob Henry lost the ball in the lights. That put runners at second and third for Miller, who hit a sharp groundball that kicked away from a diving Eddie Silva and scored Craport from third. Carrillo was then hit by a pitch to load the bases with no one out for the top of the lineup, the but the Keys faltered against Christian Taugner and Beckman induced a groundout to end the threat.
For just the second time in the month, the Keys jumped out to a lead in the second inning against MLB rehabber Gio Gonzalez. Ryan Ripken led off with a single and Craport doubled down the line to put runners and second and third. Dorrian hit a groundball that Ripken scored on and Carrillo was able to knock an RBI single up the middle to give Frederick a 2-0 lead.
Gonzalez threw 48 pitches before he was pulled. He completed two innings and allowed two runs on four hits.
The Mudcats answered in the fourth. Tristen Lutz led off with a triple into right field and scored on Feliciano's sacrifice fly. With the bases cleared, the Mudcats climbed two runners aboard after an error and a single. David Lebron got Silva to pop-up for the second out of the frame, but Pat McInerney launched a three-run home run to left field to make it 4-2 Mudcats.
Lebron allowed four runs (one earned) on a season-high eight hits while completing six innings for the first time this season.
The Keys square off against the Mudcats on Thursday, June 11. RHP Blaine Knight (0-6, 6.39) takes the mound for Frederick opposite RHP Matt Smith (3-7, 2.32) for Carolina. First pitch is scheduled for 7:00pm. Pregame coverage is set to start at 6:45pm on frederickkeys.com and the Tune In radio app.
