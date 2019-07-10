Gio Gonzalez Added for Rehab Assignment

ZEBULON, N.C. - The Milwaukee Brewers announced a series of roster transactions today with one affecting the Carolina Mudcats active roster. The moves included the addition of LHP Gio Gonzalez to the Mudcats for a rehabilitation assignment.

The Mudcats roster is currently at 25 active players with four on the injured list and one rehab assignment.

In summary:

7/10: LHP Gio Gonzalez added on rehabilitation assignment.

This is the first rehab appearance for Gonzalez after being placed on the Milwaukee injured list with a dead left arm on May 31. Gonzalez is the first Brewers' player to make a rehab assignment with the Mudcats this season. Prior to his placement on the 10-day injured list, Gonzalez had started in six games with Milwaukee while going 2-1 with a 3.19 ERA. The left-hander had also totaled 26 strikeouts, nine walks and a 1.19 WHIP over 31.0 innings this season. The two-time Major League All-Star last pitched for the Brewers on May 27 in Minnesota where he finished without a decision while allowing four runs on seven hits over four and 2/3 innings pitched. He also walked one and struck out seven while reaching 102 pitches (67 strikes) in his last outing with Milwaukee.

Gonzalez will start for the Mudcats tonight in game one of a three game road series in Frederick, MD versus the Frederick Keys. Tonight's game is also the first of a six game road trip that begins with three games versus the Keys and concludes with three games versus the Wilmington Blue Rocks in Wilmington, DE beginning on Saturday, July 13. Carolina is currently in a season high six game winning streak and in first place in the Carolina League Southern Division second half standings.

The most recent roster is attached. Gonzalez will wear jersey No. 44.

The Carolina Mudcats are the proud Carolina League, Class-A Advanced affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers. First established in 1991, the two-time Southern League Champion Mudcats are entering their 29th consecutive season of baseball at Five County Stadium in Zebulon, N.C. The Mudcats are owned and operated by the Milwaukee Brewers.

