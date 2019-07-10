RHP Erick Leal promoted to Double-A Tennessee from Myrtle Beach

July 10, 2019 - Carolina League (CarL) - Myrtle Beach Pelicans News Release





The Cubs have announced:

RHP Erick Leal has been promoted to Double-A Tennessee from Myrtle Beach

RHP Alexander Vargas has been transferred to Myrtle Beach from Double-A Tennessee

Vargas, who made one start with Double-A Tennessee, returns to Myrtle Beach. The righty went 2-2 with a 3.71 ERA over nine games, four starts, with the Pelicans before his promotion. A Rule 5 Draft selection by the Cubs from the New York Yankees in December of 2018, Vargas went 5-1 with a 4.01 ERA in 2018 between Low-A Charleston, A-Adv. Tampa and Double-A Trenton.

Vargas will wear No. 19. An updated roster is attached. The Pelicans roster now sits at 25 active with four on the Injured List.

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from July 10, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.