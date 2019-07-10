RHP Erick Leal promoted to Double-A Tennessee from Myrtle Beach
July 10, 2019 - Carolina League (CarL) - Myrtle Beach Pelicans News Release
The Cubs have announced:
RHP Erick Leal has been promoted to Double-A Tennessee from Myrtle Beach
RHP Alexander Vargas has been transferred to Myrtle Beach from Double-A Tennessee
Vargas, who made one start with Double-A Tennessee, returns to Myrtle Beach. The righty went 2-2 with a 3.71 ERA over nine games, four starts, with the Pelicans before his promotion. A Rule 5 Draft selection by the Cubs from the New York Yankees in December of 2018, Vargas went 5-1 with a 4.01 ERA in 2018 between Low-A Charleston, A-Adv. Tampa and Double-A Trenton.
Vargas will wear No. 19. An updated roster is attached. The Pelicans roster now sits at 25 active with four on the Injured List.
