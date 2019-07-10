Myrtle Beach Pelicans Game Notes: July 10 vs. Potomac

Today, the Myrtle Beach Pelicans play the first game of a three-game series against the Potomac Nationals (a Washington Nationals affiliate) at 7:05 p.m. This evening, LHP Jack Patterson (0-0, 0.00 ERA) starts for the Birds against LHP Tim Cate (1-1, 4.50 ERA). Coverage begins at 6:50 p.m. on MyrtleBeachPelicans.com/Broadcast, TuneIn and the MiLB First Pitch app.

PELICANS SALVAGE GAME IN SERIES VS. WOODIES

The Myrtle Beach Pelicans took down the Down East Wood Ducks 5-3 en route to taking a game in the three game series on Tuesday from TicketReturn.Com Field at Pelicans Ballpark. The Pelicans took an early lead when Cam Balego hit his ninth home run of the season, a solo shot, in the second inning. The Wood Ducks brought in a run in the fourth and the fifth to take a 2-1 lead, but the Birds fought back in the home half of the sixth. Delvin Zinn tied the game with a RBI double and came into score the go-ahead run on a throwing error two batters later. Miguel Amaya added an RBI double as well to make it 5-2. Erich Uelmen (3-2) went 6.0 innings, allowing two runs, one earned, while tying a season high with seven strikeouts.

THE HERRO(N) WE DESERVE

Jimmy Herron has been on fire at the plate for the Pelicans. The Birds outfielder is hitting .480 (12-for-25)/

.500/.680 with three doubles and a triple over his last six games. In his last 20 games, he is also hitting .351/.424/.432 to raise his batting average from .198 to .237. His OPS has also raised from .633 to .691. Over that span, he has eight multi-hit games. Herron has flipped back and forth between the leadoff spot and the second spot in the order, making 21 starts at the top of the order and 33 starts in the two hole, but he started in the three hole on Tuesday. He has also hit righties much better than lefties, owning a .254/.360/.363 slashline against right-handers versus .195/.267/.338 against lefties.

NEVER SKIP ARM DAY

The Pelicans have dominated on the mound over their last eight games, allowing just 20 earned runs over 76.2 innings (2.35 ERA). Paul Richan, Ryan Kellogg, Erich Uelmen, Erick Leal, Jack Patterson and Javier Assad were strong in their starts, allowing just nine earned runs collectively over 51.2 combined frames (1.57 ERA), striking out 43.

DON'T LEAVE THEM MAROONED

The Birds have had a lot of base runners over their last six games. During that stretch, the Pelicans have stranded 41 runners (6.8 per game) and are only averaging 3.0 runs per game. Over that same stretch of six games, Myrtle Beach is hitting .280 (16-for-57) with runners in scoring position.

NOWHERE LIKE THE BEACH

The Pelicans are back home for a nine-game homestand against the Down East Wood Ducks, Potomac Nationals and Lynchburg Hillcats. It's the longest homestand of the season for the Birds. It also ends a stretch of 26 games in a row after the All-Star Break and 12-of-15 games in TicketReturn.Com Field at Pelicans Ballpark. On the year, Myrtle Beach is 17-29 at home and 14-27 on the road.

SEPULVEDA AMONG THE ELITE

Pelicans second baseman Carlos Sepulveda has been one of the best defensive players in the Carolina League this season. Over 236 total chances, Sepulveda has just committed one error. Among Carolina Leaguers in any position who have played at least 51 games, Sepulveda's .996 fielding percentage leads the league. Only one qualified catcher (Mike Rivera, Lynchburg) and four outfielders have a higher fielding percentage in the Carolina League than Sepulveda has at second base. The 22-year-old missed all of the 2018 season with a shoulder injury before returning to the diamond in 2019.

PATTERSON OF THE MONTH

Wednesday's starter, Jack Patterson, was named as the Pitcher of the Month in the Cubs organization for June. In the month for Low-A South Bend, Patterson went 3-0 with a 0.95 ERA over seven appearances, one start. In 19 innings, he struck out 22 while walking nine and held opponents to a .164 BAA. He started off his Pelicans career and the month of July well with 4.0 shutout innings in Lynchburg. Overall, Patterson went 5-1 with a 2.34 ERA in South Bend before his promotion.

A STAR THE SIZE OF TEXAS

In Tuesday night's MLB All-Star game, former Pelican Joey Gallo homered in his lone plate appearance, joining Charlie Blackman of the Rockies as the only two players to launch home runs in the contest. Another former Pelican, Gleyber Torres, went 1-for-2 while Willson Contreras started and went 0-for-2. The other two Cubs players, Javier Baez and Kris Bryant - who never played on the Grant Strand - went a combined 0-for-3. The American League won the game 4-3 and the Indians' Shane Beiber won the MVP of the game by striking out the side in his inning.

PELICAN POINTS

In the day's roster moves, Grant Fennell was activated from the 7-day Injured List while D.J. Wilson was placed on the Injured List. Additionally, Erick Leal was promoted to Double-A Tennessee from Myrtle Beach and Alexander Vargas rejoined the Pelicans from Tennessee...Pelicans reliever Garrett Kelly threw two more scoreless innings on Tuesday, running his streak to 12-consecutive scoreless.

