Woodpeckers Sweep Carolina in Doubleheader

After slipping in their last three contests to Carolina, Fayettevile took an eventual lead in the four-game home series by sweeping their first doubleheader of the season, 3-2 in Game One, and 6-3 in Game Two. The day was highlighted by Seth Beer's third home run of the year, and Bryan Abreu racking up eight more strikeouts on the season.

In the day's first contest, the Mudcats took an early lead in the top of the first after an error by Woodpeckers second baseman Alfredo Angarita allowed Ryan Aguilar to sneak in for the first score of the game.

The Woodpeckers down 1-0, got the offense going in the bottom of the second inning. Jake Adams led off with a single, followed by an RBI base hit by Jacob Meyers to knock Adams home and knot the game at one. Meyers himself came home after Scott Manea doubled off Carolina starter Dylan File to put Fayetteville ahead 2-1 after two innings.

Carolina responded fairly quickly tying the game in the top of the 4th thanks to a solo shot from Payton Henry. The homer was the second in as many days for the Mudcats' catcher.

Bryan De La Cruz started the bottom of the 6th on a high note with an opening single. The base hit was the Woodpeckers third infield single of the day and also extends De La Cruz's hit streak to 9 straight games. Jake Adams added another single to drive in De La Cruz and put the Woodpeckers up 3-2 for good.

Jose Bravo made his Woodpeckers debut on the mound coming in to relieve starter Christian Javier. Bravo introduced himself to Fayetteville fans by pitching 2 1/3 scoreless innings to end the game. The right handed hurler finished with three strikeouts, no walks, and just one hit allowed to earn the win.

The one run victory snapped a three game losing streak for Fayetteville and secured the Woodpeckers first win ever at Segra Stadium.

In game two, the Woodpeckers came out red hot as the entire lineup got to the plate in the bottom of the 1st. Jacob Meyers, Corey Julks, and Seth Beer got on in order to load the bases just in time for Scott Manea to draw a walk that brought in the Woodpeckers first run. Colton Shaver's 2-RBI double brought in Julks and Meyers. Manea crossed home after an RBI single from Micheal Papierski rounded out the scoring in the opening inning to put Fayetteville up 4-0.

Seth Beer continued his stellar showing in the bottom of the second, going yard for a two run shot that brought in Corey Julks and extended the Woodpecker's lead to 6-0. The Fayetteville slugger continues his successful week against Carolina that includes hitting three long balls.

The Mudcats cut the lead in half after stringing together two base-hits from Mario Feliciano and Dallas Carroll. Carolina made it three hits in a row after Rob Henry blasted his third homer of the year to snag three RBIs. If that wasn't enough threes, the homer also put Carolina within three runs of Fayetteville.

The homer and its ensuing runs were the only given up by Fayetteville starter Bryan Abreu who earned the win in game two. The right-hander pitched five innings, gave up five hits, walked just one, and struck out eight Carolina batters. Tommy DeJuneas and Carlos Sanabria pitched an inning of relief a piece, holding the Mudcats hitless and combining for two strikeouts.

After the victories today, the Woodpeckers move to 10-7 on the year, while the Mudcats drop to 9-8. Fayetteville now leads the series at Segra Stadium 2-1 with another shot at Carolina tomorrow. First pitch on Easter Sunday is set for 2:00pm.

