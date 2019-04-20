Woodpeckers Finish Doubleheader Sweep with 6-3 Win in Nightcap

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. - Rob Henry hit a three-run home run with two outs in the fourth, but a four run Fayetteville first and a two run second proved to be too much as the Mudcats lost game two of a doubleheader 6-3 to the Woodpeckers at SEGRA Stadium on Saturday night.

Christian Taugner started for the Mudcats (9-8) and ended up with the loss after allowing all six Fayetteville (10-7) runs over the first two innings. Taugner (1-2, 5.87) battled his through the first two frames and ended up working through four in all with six runs (five earned) allowed on six hits. He also walked a batter and struck out one.

Fayetteville's four first began with a lead off single from Jacob Meyers and continued with Corey Julks reaching on a fielder's choice. Carolina attempted to turn a double play on Julk's grounder to third, but a catching error at second by Nick Roscetti wiped out that chance right before Seth Beer reached on an infield hit back to Taugner. Jake Adams followed with a strikeout, but Taugner went on to walk Scott Manea to force in a run and then allow a two-run double to Colton Shaver. Michael Papierski then singled in the final run of the frame with a hit to right-center.

Fayetteville led 4-0 when Beer came up in the second and mashed a two-run home run to left to lift his club to a six run lead. Beer went 3-for-3 with a two-run homer and two RBI in the game for the Woodpeckers. He also doubled late in the game and was a triple shy of the cycle in the shortened doubleheader game.

All of those early runs ended up being enough for Fayetteville starter Bryan Abreu as he worked through the fifth with three runs allowed on five hits. Abreu (1-0, 3.68) allowed Henry's homer in the fourth, but totaled eight strikeouts against one walk over five full frames while earning his first win of the season.

Henry's home run was his third of the season and Carolina's eighth over their last six games. The Mudcats have also homered in six straight games and have totaled four homers over three games in their current series at Fayetteville.

Relievers Tommy DeJuneas and Carlos Sanabria worked the final two innings for Fayetteville and combined to hold Carolina without a hit and without a run to close out the game. DeJuneas (H, 1) struck out one and earned his first hold and Sanabria (S, 1) struck out one as well whie earning his first save.

Christian Meister pitched the final two innings for the Mudcats and did so without allowing a run and while totaling two strikeouts.

The Woodpeckers took both games of Saturday's split doubleheader and now lead the current four game set 2-1. The series will conclude on Sunday with the finale of the series, and the finale of a stretch of seven consecutive games between the two teams, at 2:00 p.m. at SEGRA Stadium in Fayetteville. The season series is currently tied at 3-3. The game will air live on the Mudcats Radio Network, the Big Dawg 98.5 FM and online at carolinamudcats.com via TuneIn Radio.

