Fayetteville Rallies Late to Take Game One of a Split Doubleheader 3-2 on Saturday

April 20, 2019 - Carolina League (CarL) - Carolina Mudcats News Release





FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. - Payton Henry homered for the second straight game after hitting a game tying home run in the fourth, but the Woodpeckers rallied for a run in the sixth to edge the Mudcats 3-2 in game one of a doubleheader on Saturday afternoon at SEGRA Stadium in Fayetteville.

The loss snapped a three game win streak for the Mudcats (9-7) and evened the four game set at 1-1 between the two teams. Meanwhile, the victory for Fayetteville (9-7) snapped a three game losing streak and was the first for the Woodpeckers in their brand new stadium.

Carolina's starter Dylan File went the distance in the doubleheader shortened game as he worked through six complete with three runs allowed on seven hits. File (0-3, 5.63) struck out four and did no walk a batter while taking the tough luck loss in Saturday's twin-bill opener.

File retired the side in order in the first, third and fifth innings. He also worked around a hit allowed in the fourth, but faced just three batters in the quick frame. The Woodpeckers, however, collected two runs and three hits against him in the second and later a run and three hits in the sixth while taking a 2-1 lead early and a 3-2 lead late in the game.

The eventual game winning hit came in the sixth when Jake Adams brought in Bryan De La Cruz from third with a two-out, bloop single to shallow left. De La Cruz started the frame with an infield single and went to third a batter later on a double to right from Corey Julks. Adams was 2-for-3 with a run and a RBI for Fayetteville. It was his hit in the sixth that broke a 2-2 tie and lifted the Woodpeckers to their late 3-2 lead.

Carolina was led by Henry who went 2-for-3 with a home run, one run and one RBI in the game. He was, however, the only Mudcat to total a multi-hit game as Carolina was held to two runs on four hits by Fayetteville starter Cristian Javier and reliver Jose Bravo.

Starter Christian Javier worked through four and 1/3 innings with two runs (one earned) allowed on three hits for the Woodpeckers. He also walked two and struck out three. The Mudcats took advantage of a walk issued by Javier to Ryan Aguilar in the first to scrape across an early run. Aguilar walked and moved to third on a two-out single from Henry in the opening frame and went on to score moments later when the Mudcats attempted a double steal. Henry induced a rundown on the double steal attempt while trying for second and a throwing error by shortstop Jonathan Arauz allowed Henry back to first and Aguilar to score from third on the play.

The Mudcats had a 1-0 lead entering the second, but Fayetteville went on to rally for two runs off File to take a 2-1 lead. Jacob Meyers and Scott Manea both had run scoring hits in the second while helping Fayetteville to the lead.

Carolina came back with Henry's home run in the fourth to tie the game, but would go on to be held without another run the rest of the way. Bravo (1-0, 0.00) took over for File in the fifth and worked through two and 1/3 scoreless while earning the win. He allowed just one hit and struck out three the rest of the way.

The second game of Saturday's doubleheader is scheduled to begin at 5:00 p.m.

