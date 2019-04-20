Down East Sweeps Double-Header From Wilmington

Wilmington, Del. - The Down East Wood Ducks (12-5) swept the Wilmington Blue Rocks (11-6) in a double-header, Saturday, winning the first game, 9-1, while picking up a, 3-2, victory in extra innings in game two.

Game 1:

The Wood Ducks struck early and often in game one, plating at least a run in each of the first five innings of play. In the first, Julio Pablo Martinez walked with one out, and scored on a double to left-center from Anderson Tejeda later in the inning, to take a 1-0 lead.

Ryan Dorow led off with a single in the second. Yohel Pozo followed with a single, and Dorow scored on a throwing error on the play, to make it 2-0. Yonny Hernandez then followed with an RBI groundout, increasing the advantage to 3-0.

The Woodies then piled on in the third. Leody Taveras led off with a single to right, and made it all the way to third base on the play, as the ball bounced by Seuly Matias. Taveras scored on a sac fly one batter later. Then with two outs the Woodies continued their rally. Dorow doubled to left-center, and Pozo drove him in with a single back up the middle. Tyreque Reed then lined an opposite field double to right to plate Pozo, and knock Daniel Tillo (loss, 1-2) from the ballgame. Collin Snider came on, and Hernandez greeted him with an RBI single to center to make it a 7-0 advantage.

Tillo lasted just 2.2 innings, giving up seven runs on eight hits, he walked two, and did not record a strikeout.

Meanwhile on the other side, Reid Anderson (win, 1-0), enjoyed his best outing of the young season. The only run he allowed came in the fourth, when Ricky Aracena led off with an infield single, and came into score later in the frame, on a passed ball.

Anderson worked 5.2 innings, allowing just one unearned run, gave up three hits, walked three, and struck out six. Francisco Villegas came on to get the final out in the eighth, and Joe Barlow struck out the side in the ninth, despite loading the bases with two out.

The Woodies final run came in the fifth on a solo home run from Reed, his first of the season. He finished the game going 3-for-4, with two doubles, and a homer.

Game 2:

For the third straight game, the Woodies were the first team to strike, getting on the board in the top of the second. Diosbel Arias lined a leadoff double to left-center to begin the inning, and scored two batters later on an RBI single from Reed.

However, that was all the offense Wilmington starter Daniel Lynch would allow. He worked 6.0 innings, allowing just one run on seven hits, he walked one, and struck out six. He did not factor in the decision.

Woodies starter Noah Bremer was just as stingy. He worked six innings, giving up a run on two hits, walked three, and matched a career-high, with eight strikeouts.

The lone run against Bremer came in the fourth inning. Matias led off with a double down the left field line, and scored two batters later on a sacrifice fly from MJ Melendez.

Emmanuel Clase (win, 2-0) came on to strike out the side in the seventh and send the game to extra innings.

In the eighth, Clay Middleton started the inning at second base, and Eric Jenkins walked to put two men aboard. They both advanced into scoring position on an errant pickoff throw, and then both scored, on a dropped fly ball in left field by Brewer Hicklen, off the bat of Martinez.

Sal Mendez (save, 1) came on for the home eighth, giving up a run on an errant pickoff throw, but stranding the tying run on base, to preserve the victory.

The teams will close out their four-game series Sunday at 1:35 p.m.

