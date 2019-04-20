Dash Drop Saturday's Twin Bill Opener at Potomac

WOODBRIDGE, Va. - Thanks to two home runs from the Potomac offense, the Dash fell 6-2 in their doubleheader opener on Saturday at Pfitzner Stadium.

Winston-Salem (7-9) scored the game's first run on an RBI double from Tyler Frost, who extended his hitting streak to 10 games with the hit. However, in the bottom of the first, Cole Freeman blasted a solo shot to left against Cristian Castillo (0-2) to knot the contest at one.

The Dash regained the edge in the top of the second. Carlos Perez and Tate Blackman stroked back-to-back singles with one out, and, two batters later, Luis Robert stroked an RBI single through the left side to make it a 2-1 contest.

Despite the hit from Robert, the Nationals (7-9) took the lead for good in the bottom of the inning. After a leadoff walk to Jakson Reetz, David Masters hit a two-run homer to left to give the P-Nats a 3-2 lead. Osvaldo Abreu helped add another run in the frame against Castillo with an RBI single. Castillo went four innings, allowing six hits and four runs en route to his second loss of the season.

Potomac plated two more in the sixth against Codi Heuer before Winston-Salem threatened in the seventh against Steven Fuentes (1-0). With runners on first and second and two outs, Zach Remillard extended the inning with a bloop single to left to send the tying run to the plate in Craig Dedelow. But, on a 3-2 pitch, Fuentes blew a 3-2 fastball past Dedelow to cap off a three-inning performance that earned him his first win of the season.

