April 20 - Carolina Mudcats Game Information

Winners of three straight, and following last night's rainout, the Mudcats continue a seven game and eight day road trip today with a day-night doubleheader beginning at 12 PM and continuing at 5 PM. Today's split twin-bill will also feature games two and three of a four game series between the Mudcats and Woodpeckers at SEGRA Stadium in Fayetteville... Carolina won the first ever game at SEGRA Stadium 7-5 on Thursday night to take a 1-0 lead in the current series and a 3-1 advantage in the overall season series.

CAROLINA MUDCATS (MILWAUKEE BREWERS) at FAYETTEVILLE WOODPECKERS (HOUSTON ASTROS)

Saturday, April 20, 2019 | Doubleheader | 12:00 PM/5:00 PM | Game 16/17, Away Game 9/10 | SEGRA Stadium | Fayetteville, NC

RADIO: WDWG, 98.5 FM

STREAMING AUDIO: www.carolinamudcats.com, TuneIn Radio, First Pitch App

STREAMING VIDEO: N/A

Overall Record: CAR: 9-6; FAY: 8-7

Streaks: CAR: W3; FAY: L3

Last 10 Games: CAR: 6-4, FAY: 6-4

Home Record: CAR: 3-4; FAY: 0-1

Road Record: CAR: 6-2; FAY: 8-6

Division Record: CAR: 5-3; FAY: 4-4

Current Series: CAR leads 1-0 (of 4)

Season Series: CAR leads 3-1 (of 20)

CAR v. OPP: 2-1 @CAR (10), 1-0 @OPP (10)

UPCOMING PROBABLE STARTERS:

TODAY, 4/19 at Fayetteville, 7:00 PM: Carolina RHP Dylan File (0-2, 6.30) at Fayetteville RHP Cristian Javier (2-0, 0.82)

TODAY, 4/20 at Fayetteville, 5:00 PM: Carolina RHP Christian Taugner (1-1, 3.97) at Fayetteville RHP Bryan Abreu (0-0, 2.79)

SUNDAY, 4/21 at Fayetteville, 2:00 PM: Carolina RHP Nelson Hernandez (2-0, 3.24) at Fayetteville LHP Parker Mushinski (0-0, 3.48)

TONIGHT: Winners of three straight, and following last night's rainout, the Mudcats continue a seven game and eight day road trip today with a day-night doubleheader and games two and three of a four game series versus the Fayetteville Woodpeckers at SEGRA Stadium in Fayetteville... Carolina won the first ever game at SEGRA Stadium 7-5 on Thursday night to take a 1-0 lead in the current series and a 3-1 advantage in the overall season series... The current road trip includes three more games at Fayetteville before continuing with three games at Myrtle Beach following the first scheduled off day of the season on Monday, April 22.

ICYMI: Tristen Lutz broke a 5-5 tie in the top half of the ninth with a two-run home run and Rodrigo Benoit worked a clean frame in the bottom side as the Mudcats won the first ever game at SEGRA Stadium in Fayetteville 7-5 versus the Woodpeckers on Thursday night. The victory was Carolina's third straight and gave them a 1-0 lead in the four game set at SEGRA Stadium against the Woodpeckers (8-7). The Mudcats (9-6) won, what ended up being a see-saw affair, with help of big nights and big swings from Payton Henry (2-for-5, HR, 3 RBI), Joantgel Segovia (2-for-4, 2 R, 2 RBI) and Lutz (1-for-4, HR, 2 RBI). They were also led by strong pitching as starter Noah Zavolas (6.0 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, BB, 7 SO) totaled a career high seven strikeouts over a career best six innings in his first career quality start.

ABOUT THE LAST ONE: After beginning the season without a home run over their first three games, and with just five homers over their first 11, the Mudcats have totaled six home runs over their last four consecutive games (all of which versus Fayetteville). The current power streak has included a fourth inning, no-hitter snapping solo homer from Joantgel Segovia on April 15, home runs from Ryan Aguilar and Mario Feliciano on April 16, an eighth inning, 4-4 tie breaking solo homer from Feliciano on April 17 and big flies from Payton Henry and Tristen Lutz in Carolina's last game on April 18. Henry's homer on Thursday was the first in SEGRA Stadium history, while Lutz's two-run shot on Thursday broke a 5-5 tie in the ninth.

STREAKING: After opening the season at 2-2 in a season opening four game set at Down East, the Mudcats have put together streaks of four straight wins, four straight losses and (currently) three straight victories while going 7-4 since their season opening series split. Carolina's season opening series against Down East also included back-to-back wins on April 5 and April 6; giving Carolina win streaks of two, four and three so far this season over their first 15 games.

CLUTCH GENE: Payton Henry brought the Mudcats back from a 2-1 deficit to a 3-2 lead after driving in two runs with a double with two outs in the fifth on Thursday night. Henry has totaled eight 2-out RBI this season and 11 RBI overall. Henry is batting .320/.320/.440 (8-for-25) with a .760 OPS and 8 RBI when batting with two outs this season.

HOW THEY'RE BUILT: The Mudcats open the 2019 season with 11 returning players from last season... The 2019 squad features three of the Brewers' Top 30 prospects (as rated by MLBPipeline.com) including OF Tristen Lutz (No. 5), C Payton Henry (No. 10) and C Mario Feliciano (No. 22).

WHERE THEY RANK: Joantgel Segovia is currently 2nd in the CL in OPS (1.096) this season. Segovia is also 2nd in the CL in on-base (.483), 5th in slugging (.612), 6th in average (.367) and tied for 4th in walks (10)... Ryan Aguilar is currently tied for 1st in the CL in doubles (6), tied for 7th in extra-base hits (7) and tied for 4th in walks (10)... Noah Zavolas is currently 10th in the CL in ERA (2.81)... Matt Hardy is tied for the CL lead in games (7)... Rodrigo Benoit is currently tied for 2nd in the CL in games (6) and 2nd in the CL in saves (4).

MUDDIES V. WOODIES: Thursday's 7-5 road win at Fayetteville lifted the Mudcats to a 1-0 series lead and 3-1 lead in the overall season series against the Woodpeckers...The Woodpeckers are an affiliate of the Houston Astros and previously played in the Carolina League as the Buies Creek Astros the last two seasons. The Mudcats were 11-17 versus Buies Creek overall last year, including a 5-6 record at home and 6-11 record on the road. Carolina additionally went 7-16 overall against the Astros in 2017; 3-8 at home and 4-8 on the road. Carolina entered the 2019 season 18-33 all-time against Houston's High-A Carolina League team (8-14 at home, 10-19 away).

THE SKIPPER: Manager Joe Ayrault is back for his third season as Manager of the Mudcats and his eighth season overall as Manager of Milwaukee's Class A Advanced affiliate. Ayrault is currently second on Carolina's all-time managerial wins list and second all-time in games managed in Carolina...

MANAGER W L PCT G SEASONS

David Bell 176 239 .424 415 2009-11 (3)

Joe Ayrault 147 144 .505 291 2017-Present (2)

Ron Gideon 126 151 .455 277 2000-01 (2)

Marc Hill 96 111 .464 207 1996-97 (2)

Trent Jewett 89 55 .618 144 1995 (1)

THE MUDCATS HAVE...

... played in Zebulon, NC since 1991 (29th season).

... played in the Carolina League since 2012 (8th season).

... been an affiliate of the Brewers since 2017 (3rd season).

... operated under the ownership of the Brewers since Oct. 2017.

... not made the playoffs since the 2008 season.

... not made the playoffs during their Carolina League era.

