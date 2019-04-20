Keys and Red Sox Split Doubleheader

FREDERICK, MD. - The Frederick Keys (7-9) split Saturday afternoon's doubleheader against the Salem Red Sox (5-11) by taking the first game 6-4 and dropping the second game 11-1 at Nymeo Field. A four-run inning in game one and a strong relief appearance from Francisco Jimenez propelled the Keys to the win, while Dylan Hardy's two home runs and six RBIs gave Salem the edge in game two. Zach Jarrett paced the offense by hitting a combined 4-for-6 with an RBI, two runs and a double.

The Keys started game one on the right foot as Mason McCoy scored from third on J.C. Escarra's sacrifice fly to make it 1-0. The Red Sox quickly answered, tying the game 1-1 on a field's choice ground out in the top of the second. In the third inning, Salem plated three more on Pedro Castellanos' sacrifice fly and a Jagger Rusconi single that scored two runs to make it 4-1. Frederick fought back in the bottom half, scoring a run on an RBI single from Jarrett with two-outs. Trevor Craport extended the inning and worked a 13-pitch walk, followed by a Jean Carrillo single to load the bases. Jake Ring was walked to move the score to 4-3 and Willy Yahn brought home the tying and go-ahead runs on a single to give the Keys a 5-4 lead. Frederick added an insurance run in the sixth inning thanks to a Jomar Reyes RBI single to seal the 6-4 win.

DL Hall pitched through traffic, allowing five hits, three walks, four earned runs while striking out five over three innings of work. Jimenez (2-0) was outstanding in relief as just two runners reached base over the four scoreless frames he pitched. Enmanuel De Jesus (0-3) failed to finish the third inning after allowing five batters to reach in the inning.

It was all Salem in game two of the doubleheader, benefiting early on from a pair of errors and several free passes to lead 4-0 after two innings. In the third, after a bases loaded walk made it 5-0, Dylan Hardy powered a grand slam home run to bury the Keys 9-0. Matthias Dietz (0-2) was pulled after that after allowing nine runs (six earned) on four hits, four walks and three hit-batsmen over two and a third innings pitched. Scott Burke recorded the final two outs of the inning and David Lebron finished the final four frames. His only blemish was a two-run home run by Hardy, his second of the day.

The Keys and Red Sox play the series finale on Easter Sunday, starting at 1:00pm. RHP Cody Sedlock (1-0, 3.38 ERA) takes the mound for the Keys opposite Red Sox starter RHP Kutter Crawford (0-0, 1.32 ERA). Pregame coverage begins at 12:45 p.m. on frederickkeys.com and the TuneIn radio app.

